'EastEnders' fans heartbroken for Ollie as Linda abandons him for drink
By Grace Morris published
'EastEnders' fans were sad to see young Ollie Carter upset because his mum didn't show up to meet him.
EastEnders viewers were crushed for little Ollie Carter (Harry Farr) during last night’s episode (Tuesday, Feb. 8) after his mum, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), didn’t show up to meet him and husband Mick Carter (Danny Dyer), as promised.
Linda and Mick’s marriage has broken down since Linda has started her alcohol addiction again, and in an episode last year, Linda made it clear that she didn’t want to return to the family after Janine Butcher meddled in the pair's marriage.
Ever since Linda’s departure to go and stay with her mum in Watford, Ollie has been desperately missing her, even refusing to take part in a family games night without her there. But, when she agreed to meet son Ollie in last night’s episode, both Mick and Ollie were hopeful to see her, despite Nancy (Maddy Hill) trying to convince Mick that it wasn’t a good idea.
Mick refused to listen and he and Ollie bought Linda a bouquet of flowers, but as they waited for her to show up, she never did. After failing to get in contact with Linda to see where she was, a furious Mick called Linda’s mum, who said that Linda 'wasn’t feeling well' so couldn’t make it.
Poor Ollie was left distraught, and when Mick returned home, Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) pointed out how sad Ollie looked, and Mick responded with: “Because she didn’t show up, that’s why.”
But, when Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) said that something must have come up for her to be a no-show, Mick fumed that: “Yeah, bottle of gin come up.”
“You spoken to Grandma?” Nancy asked.
“Yeah, she told me she was dead to the world, so apparently her bender was more important than her own son!” Mick seethed, before taking Ollie upstairs to try and comfort him.
Heartbroken fans on social media were shattered to see poor Ollie so upset at his mum’s actions…
Poor Ollie 💔 #EastEndersFebruary 8, 2022
my heart is breaking for Ollie😢 Linda is despicable!😤 #eastendersFebruary 8, 2022
My heart actually wants to break, bless Ollie. 😔 #EastEndersFebruary 8, 2022
Poor little Ollie missing his mummy. Guessing she's not making an appearance after all #EastEndersFebruary 8, 2022
Linda abandoning Ollie, shame on her #Eastenders @bbceastendersFebruary 8, 2022
EastEnders continues tomorrow at 7:30pm on BBC1 — see our TV Guide for full listings.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film, and TV grow stronger.
Some of her favourite TV shows are Line of Duty, Fresh Meat, The Great British Bake Off, and Gogglebox. In her spare time, Grace likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.