EastEnders fans in hysterics as two Walford icons battle it out

Another EastEnders battle saw icons Shirley Carter and Vi Highway at loggerheads.

EastEnders viewers were in stitches during last night’s episode (Wednesday, August 24) after Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) and Vi Highway (Gwen Taylor) threw insults at each other in the café.

In last night’s EastEnders, Shirley had just got back from visiting Zsa Zsa Carter (Emer Kenny) in Paris and even with her bout of food poisoning, it didn’t stop her from making hilarious one-liners after she got into a confrontation with Vi.

After asking Marie for a coffee at the café, she was surprised to see Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) make his entrance and in usual Shirley fashion, she couldn’t help but comment on his recent antics.

“Oh! Marie, hold on to your keys. This one likes a lock-in,” she said, referring to the fact that Stuart had held the doctor’s surgery hostage the day before.

Vi, who was sitting in the café, soon chimed in to support her grandson, as she interrupted with: “Eh! Leave my grandson alone.”

Shirley couldn't resist making a brutal remark about Stuart. (Image credit: BBC)

“Well, from what I hear, your grandson needs some help,” Shirley responded.

“And from what I hear, there’s a dog pound with your name on it, darling,” Vi clapped back.

Shirley chuckled as Callum Highway (Tony Clay) stepped in to calm things down between the women.

“Right, Nan, Shirley, please? All right? Stu’s sorry for what he’s done and the police are dealing with it, ok?” Callum said.

Shirley didn’t look impressed as she sauntered off with her coffee in-hand, but with Shirley being a stalwart resident known for her brutal remarks, it was no surprise that Callum knew what was coming.

Vi was quick to defend her grandson against the likes of Shirley. (Image credit: BBC)

“Come on, mate. You must’ve expected a little bit of that. Especially from Shirley,” Callum joked to Stuart.

We wouldn't have expected anything less from Shirley! Fans loved seeing her back with her one-liners and enjoyed watching the two characters go head-to-head in the café…

Shirley and Violet trading insults. Could get used to that. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #Eastenders @bbceastendersAugust 24, 2022 See more

Vi vs Shirley 🤣🤣🤣🤣#EastEndersAugust 24, 2022 See more

I love Shirley with her one liners! 😂Hope she doesn’t leave #EastendersAugust 24, 2022 See more

If Shirley hadn't had something to say I'd have been disappointed, Callum's right - it was to be expected 🤣 #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/IXrOcZ87KQAugust 24, 2022 See more

(73/75) #EastEnders Loved the scenes in the cafe tonight as well with Vi and Shirley throwing insults at each other. I hope they get to share more scenes soon they have a good dynamicI don't think Vi still fully understands Stu's condition but it's good that she's supporting him pic.twitter.com/5dWA1kDT3pAugust 24, 2022 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.