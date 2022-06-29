EastEnders fans in hysterics over Shirley’s baseball bat blunder
EastEnders viewers spotted a comical mistake regarding Shirley Carter's baseball bat.
EastEnders viewers were in stitches during last night’s episode (Tuesday, June 28) and pointed out a hilarious blunder related to Shirley Carter’s (Linda Henry) baseball bat.
Eagle-eyed EastEnders fans were amused yet puzzled by the fact that the police turned a blind eye to Shirley still armed with her baseball bat while at the crime scene and while giving a statement after the nightclub shooting.
After Shirley trashed the new Peggy’s club in revenge for what the Mitchells had done to her family, her vendetta took a shocking turn when two gunmen stormed in.
Shirley managed to hide in the office and lock the door. Meanwhile, the men demanded Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) hand over their money.
It wasn’t long before Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) showed up and warned them that she had called the police.
However, the thugs didn’t believe her and they threatened to burn down the place if she didn’t hand over the money from the safe.
Sam gave in to their intimidation and went to unlock the office door to get to the safe.
Unbeknownst to Sam, Shirley was hiding in the office and had locked the door, so when she attempted to get inside she wasn’t able to.
The gunmen thought she was lying and were forced to break down the door, but they were stunned to see an armed Shirley who hit one of them with her baseball bat.
As the gunmen made more threats towards the women, things turned deadly when Sam was shot after jumping in front of Kat to save her.
Eventually, the police arrived and Sam was taken to hospital, while Sharon and Shirley gave a statement to the police.
However, despite the chaos that unfolded, fans were distracted by the fact that the police paid no attention to Shirley still swinging her baseball bat around a crime scene and throughout her questioning…
Shirley Carter walking around with a baseball bat at a crime scene is something only Shirley Carter can do🤣🤣 #EastEndersJune 28, 2022
I love how the police turn a blind eye to Shirley walking around with a baseball bat..totally normal behaviour..lol #eastendersJune 28, 2022
#Eastenders Shirley walking off back to the Vic with her trusty baseball bat... As if the police would let that happen in real life. 😂😂😂June 28, 2022
The way Shirley gave a police statement and still had the baseball bat in her hand 🤣😂 #EastEnders @bbceastendersJune 28, 2022
