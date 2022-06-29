EastEnders fans in hysterics over Shirley’s baseball bat blunder

EastEnders viewers spotted a comical mistake regarding Shirley Carter's baseball bat.

Shirley Carter with a baseball bat in EastEnders
EastEnders fans were laughing at Shirley Carter's baseball bat gaffe. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders viewers were in stitches during last night’s episode (Tuesday, June 28) and pointed out a hilarious blunder related to Shirley Carter’s (Linda Henry) baseball bat.

Eagle-eyed EastEnders fans were amused yet puzzled by the fact that the police turned a blind eye to Shirley still armed with her baseball bat while at the crime scene and while giving a statement after the nightclub shooting.

After Shirley trashed the new Peggy’s club in revenge for what the Mitchells had done to her family, her vendetta took a shocking turn when two gunmen stormed in.

Shirley managed to hide in the office and lock the door. Meanwhile, the men demanded Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) hand over their money.

It wasn’t long before Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) showed up and warned them that she had called the police.

However, the thugs didn’t believe her and they threatened to burn down the place if she didn’t hand over the money from the safe.

Sam Mitchell stands up to the armed thugs

Sam stood up to the armed thugs. (Image credit: BBC)

Sam gave in to their intimidation and went to unlock the office door to get to the safe.

Unbeknownst to Sam, Shirley was hiding in the office and had locked the door, so when she attempted to get inside she wasn’t able to.

The gunmen thought she was lying and were forced to break down the door, but they were stunned to see an armed Shirley who hit one of them with her baseball bat.

As the gunmen made more threats towards the women, things turned deadly when Sam was shot after jumping in front of Kat to save her.

Eventually, the police arrived and Sam was taken to hospital, while Sharon and Shirley gave a statement to the police.

Shirley Carter walking off with a baseball bat with an armed police officer

Shirley strutted off with her trusty baseball bat in tow. (Image credit: BBC)

However, despite the chaos that unfolded, fans were distracted by the fact that the police paid no attention to Shirley still swinging her baseball bat around a crime scene and throughout her questioning…

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC Two.

You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series. 