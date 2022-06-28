EastEnders fans applaud the return of ‘badass’ Shirley as she declares WAR on the Mitchells

EastEnders viewers were delighted to see Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) get her ‘moxie’ back during last night’s episode (Monday, June 27) after smashing up the club and seeking revenge on the Mitchell clan.

Shirley has finally had enough of the Mitchells causing havoc in the Square and in true EastEnders fashion, decided to trash their new business venture, ‘Peggy’s’ nightclub for all the times the Mitchells have hurt her family.

Last night’s episode saw Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) prepare for the club’s opening night.

Still bitter over former manager Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) trying to fire her, a scheming Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) handed the keys over to Shirley and told her that the coast was clear to proceed with her vendetta.

As Sharon and Kat carried on with getting the club ready, they were horrified to discover that Shirley had trashed the club as revenge for everything the Mitchells had done to her family.

Shirley smashed up the nightclub before its opening night. (Image credit: BBC)

Shirley was armed with a baseball bat and Kat threatened to call the police.

A fuming Shirley couldn’t contain her anger, saying: “I’m not a liar, Kat. If I’m behind something, I’ll own up to it. I don’t cover it up and I don’t hide behind anyone. So you make sure you tell Phil that he doesn’t make the rules anymore. He can’t just bounce back. He doesn’t get to decide who is and who is not collateral damage.

“That man, that whole family, just walk over everyone. You’ll learn. Do you know what happens when you lose someone you love?”

Shirley demanded that Sharon and Kat tell Phil what she had done and declared war on the Mitchells.

“I’m in it for the long haul. As long as I’ve got breath in my body, I will be a thorn in that man’s side,” Shirley warned, before smashing up the place once more, saying it was justice for her sister Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White), her best friend Heather Trott (Cheryl Fergison) and her granddaughter Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill).

Shirley was armed and dangerous! (Image credit: BBC)

Kat tried to stop Shirley from leaving, but Shirley told her that they couldn’t pin anything on her because the CCTV was unplugged.

However, things took a turn for the worse when two gunmen barged into the club and Shirley took cover in the backroom.

A gunshot sounded out, but who was the victim?

Fans loved seeing ‘badass’ Shirley back and applauded her for getting revenge on the Mitchells…

I love seeing badass Shirley #EastEndersJune 27, 2022 See more

Shirley getting her revenge on the Mitchell's 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Go on Shirl! #EastEndersJune 27, 2022 See more

That was a FANTASTIC episode. Kudos to Jessie Wallace, Letitia Dean, and Linda Henry for stellar performances. That scene with Shirley confronting Kat and Sharon was 🔥🔥🔥. It's so nice to see Shirley get her moxie back #EastEndersJune 27, 2022 See more

(7/25) #EastEnders. I actually loved Shirley's scenes tonight at Peggy's. The old baseball bat from the Mitchell fire has been reincarnated 😂😂. I love how Shirley wants to get some payback from all the times that the Mitchell's have done her wrong over the years.June 27, 2022 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC Two.