EastEnders fans predict HOT new twist for Freddie Slater and Bobby Beale

Fans are loving the bond between Freddie Slater and Bobby Beale.

EastEnders fans have been enjoying watching the bromance between Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) and Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) flourish over recent weeks.

And viewers are predicting 2023 could see the lads’ friendship developing into something more.

Might Bobby and Freddie be Walford’s next love match?

Bobby's arrival in Albert Square caused quite the stir. (Image credit: BBC)

Cheeky charmer Freddie burst onto our screens in September when he returned to the Square for the first time since he was a baby back in 2006.

The character is played by Bobby Brazier, the son of the late Big Brother star Jade Goody, who sadly passed away from cervical cancer in 2009. EastEnders is Bobby’s first acting role and he's previously worked as a model for major fashion labels such as Dolce & Gabbana.

Freddie instantly caused a stir in Walford when he stole a bap from Stacey Slater’s stall and tried to bunk the Tube without paying for the fare.

Bobby stepped in and offered to pay for Freddie’s ticket, saving him from receiving a whopping fine.

And from that moment a beautiful friendship was born.

Bobby gave Freddie a job at his family's chippy. (Image credit: BBC)

When Freddie decided to get a job to help out his family, kind-hearted Bobby gave him a permanent gig at the chippy.

He was also there to offer his new mate advice and support when Freddie made the devastating discovery that Billy Mitchell wasn’t his real dad.

The besties are now looking forward to welcoming the New Year in together after Bobby secured them tickets to a music gig.

And fans have taken to social media, saying the boys' banter is giving them serious couple vibes.

In fact, they're convinced Bobby and Freddie are crushing on one another.

Anyone else getting gay vibes from Freddie and Bobby? 👀 #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/mINjyxIgzMDecember 28, 2022 See more

am i the only one sensing this bobby/freddie thing..? i may just be really gay but it feels like bobby likes freddie a bit more than friends if y’know what i mean.. bi-bobby would be incredible just saying #eastendersDecember 28, 2022 See more

Loving the homoerotic vibes between Freddie & Bobby #EastEnders 😍😍😍December 28, 2022 See more

However, some fans are wary of Frebby moving in a romantic direction, concerned it could ruin their friendship.

I'm loving the Freddie and Bobby friendship scenes...are the show going somewhere with this? Do they need to label Freddie? I'm not sure but I'd go with it and trust @chris_clenshaw with the direction he's taking the show. #EastEndersDecember 28, 2022 See more

freddie and bobby are just the absolute cutest please never ruin them ! #Eastenders pic.twitter.com/bStZK6OKipDecember 28, 2022 See more

Bobby has been single since splitting from Dana Monroe in the summer. The pair enjoyed a short, but sweet, romance, which was Bobby's first serious relationship.

And Freddie has yet to have an on-screen love interest... but might that all be about to change?

EastEnders usually airs from Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.