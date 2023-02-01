EastEnders fans predict THIS unlikely character as Walford's next KILLER

EastEnders fans think they've worked out the wolf in sheep's clothing.

EastEnders fans think that unlikely newcomer Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) will become Walford's next killer following Gray Atkins' (Toby-Alexander Smith) reign of terror last year.

Reiss is Dot Cotton's (June Brown) great nephew and he first stepped onto the Square for her funeral in December. During his short stint, the loveable nerd quickly struck up a connection with Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy), but after their romantic encounter, he ghosted her.

After a call from Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen), Reiss unexpectedly returned to help Sonia deal with a huge inheritance tax bill after she inherited Dot's property and was worried that she would have to sell the house in order to pay it off.

Wanting to support his new lover, Reiss suggested the idea that she finds a lodger to help with her financial issues.

During last night's EastEnders episode (Tuesday, January 31), Sonia was disappointed with the potential lodgers she had interviewed, after failing to take the hint that Reiss potentially wanted the spare room.

But it wasn't long before Sonia was eating her words when Jed (Bradley Jaden) walked through the door.

As the pair exchanged some light-hearted jokes, Sonia was quick to offer the room to the good-looking stranger if he could provide some decent references.

A jealous Reiss looked on from the kitchen, clearly regretting his idea. But will Reiss be able to control his jealousy over Sonia and Jed living together? Would he go to the extreme lengths of killing Jed to win Sonia?

Fans believe that there could be a twist to awkward Reiss' character and that he could be a secret serial killer set to cause chaos in the Square, following the likes of evil solicitor Gray Atkins, who was sent to prison for his Walford killings in March 2022.

Notorious serial killer Gray abused and murdered his wife Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer) and also killed Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) and Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami).

Fans took to Twitter to voice their suspicions that Reiss could be an undercover villain and potentially be another killer on the Square...

