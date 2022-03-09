EastEnders fans beg Whitney to uncover Kush's grisly murder

EastEnders viewers are desperate for Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) to discover that serial killer Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) also murdered Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami).

Last night’s EastEnders (Tuesday, March. 8) saw the outcome of Whitney telling Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) that Gray killed Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) after her body was discovered under the floorboards of the Argee Bhajee.

Whitney also told him the horrifying news that Gray had abused his wife Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) for years and made her death look like an accident.

Mick was initially in disbelief at the revelation, but a grieving Shirley (Linda Henry) was out for revenge and stormed over to his house armed with a knife.

After attempting to bang down his door, she reluctantly went back to the Queen Vic after some convincing from Mick, who was worried she would be arrested.

Meanwhile, Gray was hiding inside his home on the phone to his current wife Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) who was at the hospital with their premature son, Jordan.

A distressed Gray begged her to come home as he had booked a trip away, but Chelsea suspected that something was wrong and lied that their baby had failed the final assessment so had to stay in the hospital for a couple more days.

A distraught Shirley Carter was out for blood. (Image credit: BBC)

However, things took a shocking turn when Gray snatched Jordan from the hospital after finding out the truth from Denise Fox (Diane Parish) who unknowingly asked if Jordan was home yet, as he had passed his final assessment.

The Carter family, Whitney and Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) are now determined to get Gray sent to prison for life, but the residents are yet to find out the truth about another one of Gray’s victims — Kush.

Gray brutally murdered Kush Kazemi out of jealousy. (Image credit: BBC)

Gray killed Whitney’s fiancé, Kush, by pushing him in front of a tube train in April last year as Kush was going to run away to start a new life with Whitney. Wracked with jealousy, Gray murdered him so that he could pursue a relationship with Whitney instead.

Currently, the residents think that Kush fell on the tracks accidentally, but fans are hopeful that Whitney will find out the truth sooner rather than later…

Ermm, please use this opportunity to tell them that Gray killed Kush too. I don't want to wait another 2yrs for them to find out. #EastEndersMarch 8, 2022 See more

It’s mad. Whitney is going round getting justice for all these pple, unaware that she also needs justice for Kush #EastEnders Roll on Wednesday 👀March 8, 2022 See more

When is Whitney going to remember Kush and work out Gray murdered him? #EastEndersMarch 8, 2022 See more

Forget Chantelle & Tina for a second what about poor Kush? How's that ever gona be tied back to Gray? No CCTV & other than Whitney no clear motive either unfortunately. He deserves justice too. Will Whitney be as bothered by finding out about him as she is Chantelle? #EastEndersMarch 8, 2022 See more

obviously they know about tina, so far & theyre gonna find out about chantelle.. but i just hope they find out about kush. poor guy tried to save gray & got killed by the same man but theres literally no proof. they all deserve to know what actually happened to him🙁 #EastEndersMarch 8, 2022 See more

