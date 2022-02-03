'EastEnders' fans rejoice as Ben and Callum are saved by to two LEGENDARY EX-CHARACTERS.
By Steven Murphy published
These EastEnders favourites were the last two people viewers expected to offer the solution to Ballum's marriage crisis.
EastEnders aired a scene in Thursday's episode where Sharon Mitchell talked to Ben about his worries. But while the emotional moment between the two characters – who were stepmum and stepson for many years – was enjoyed by viewers, it was the mention of two Walford legends that really got them excited.
When Phil revealed to Sharon that Ben was in a bad way after the homophobic attack endured a few weeks ago, Sharon was left concerned.
She visited Ben at the Arches, where he was avoiding Callum, to see for herself how Ben was.
Meanwhile, Callum was throwing a party outside the Prince Albert to counteract the attack and the recent bomb planted by the right-wing gang.
Ben and Callum's relationship has been in trouble since Ben revealed he did not want to be an out gay man any more, for fear of their safety.
Callum doesn't accept Ben's decision, and asked Ben to come to the party, so they could stand shoulder to shoulder together. But instead, Ben worked alone in the Arches.
Well, that's until Sharon arrived and pulled out the big guns...
Firstly, she talked to Ben about her true love Dennis Rickman, Sharon's hubby and Denny's dad, who was stabbed to death on the Square. Sharon insisted that when you have a love that strong, you would lay down her life for them.
But when Ben seemed not to listen, Sharon really pulled it out of the bag by bringing in Peggy, Ben's formidable grandma – reminding Ben of how he used to "sing along with his gran in front of Dusty Springfield and Judy Garland."
She went on to explain that Peggy's strength was all an act – but it was an act that eventually become real.
"Fake it 'til you make it, that's what Peggy would have said," Sharon insisted. "Trust me, it works."
While these words gave Ben food for thought, they gave Enders fans a cause for celebration – the viewers loving these old-school reminisces playing such as vital role in the plot.
"So many legends mentioned in one scene," posted one. While others could only agree...
So many legends mentioned in one scene Denny Denny Snr Peggy 👏🏼#EastEndersFebruary 3, 2022
@bbceastenders Sharon acknowledging that Dennis was the only one for her.#eastendersFebruary 3, 2022
dennis and peggy mentions in one scene i’m living #EastendersFebruary 3, 2022
A DENNIS MENTION IN 2022???? I can die happy now. #EastEndersFebruary 3, 2022
Later, Callum was delighted when Ben did turn up to the party, and even supported him as Jack tried to shut down the event after complaints.
The couple shared a kiss, leaving Callum delighted. But it was clear that Ben was still having doubts, with many viewers hopeful but worried for his future...
"Now Ben is going to fake it til he makes it," said one...
Now Ben's gonna fake it till he makes it. #EastEndersFebruary 3, 2022
Great episode tonight. Beautifully done how they showed Ben’s internal struggle at the end. #EastEndersFebruary 3, 2022
a #ballum smooch but ben still aint right 😢 #eastendersFebruary 3, 2022
Will Ben be able to truly overcome his fears?
EastEnders airs Monday at 8pm, Tuesday at 7.30pm, Thursday at 7.30pm and Friday at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Steven is a writer, editor, and commentator with a passion for popular TV and soap operas. He spent 20 years as the editor of Inside Soap magazine, documenting every punch up and pucker up in the Street, the Square and the village. As a feature writer he’s covered TV crime dramas, period dramas and even some real-life star dramas. He’s been seen as a talking head on more TV clip shows than he cares to remember, has a
a life-long passion for TV sci-fi – the older and creakier the better – and is a slight obsessive about any reality show featuring hotels.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.