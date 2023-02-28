EastEnders fans shocked to see unexpected cameo from THIS comedian

EastEnders fans were astonished when a comedian made an out of the blue appearance.

EastEnders fans went wild after comedian Alison Spittle made an unexpected appearance during last night's episode (Monday, February 27).

In EastEnders last night, Zack Hudson (James Farrar) and Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) were terrified as they went to the hospital to find out the results of Whitney's CVS test, which would reveal whether their baby had a genetic or chromosomal condition.

After it was discovered that Whitney's baby had an omphalocele, a condition where some of its organs were outside of the body, they were warned that their baby could be suffering from a chromosomal abnormality.

However, as Zack and Whitney were sitting in the hospital waiting room, another mother-to-be struck up a conversation with the pair.

"Sorry, were you here before me?" the unknown woman asked them.

Comedian Alison Spittle made an unexpected cameo in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

"I don't know. Sorry," Whitney replied.

"First one? You want to make the most of him coming with you. Number three he'll be 'busy' at work, you'll have two in a nursery costing an arm and a leg and five minutes left on your parking," the lady said.

The woman soon put a halt to their chat when she ran after a doctor walking by, wanting to know when she will be seen.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the pregnant woman was in fact Irish comedian Alison and were stunned to see her make a surprise cameo on the soap...

Alison fooled her followers on social media as she jokingly announced that she was expecting her first child when she posted a picture of her baby bump.

"I've been keeping this a secret for a while..." she captioned the image, before clarifying that it's actually her character, Deborah who is pregnant on EastEnders.

"I'm going to be on eastenders. Edit I'm not pregnant IRL. I'm pregnant in EastEnders and I was being a goose. Thank you, it's gone too far now, my mammys phone is hopping and it is in the news. So to be clear, I'm definitely not pregnant. Xx"

She then shared a montage of behind-the-scenes pictures of her with co-stars Shona and Zack behind the bar of the Vic.

The funnywoman captioned the picture: "Big news... I'm pregnant.... On EastEnders! I play Deborah and she's pregnant, not me. Tune in and see her tonight. By the way it goes with out saying thank you for your congratulations, I accept them still but for incubating a career as a soap star."

EastEnders continues Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.