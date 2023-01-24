EastEnders spoilers: Is Whitney Dean losing her baby?

Whitney Dean shares her fears for her baby with Kat Slater.

Whitney Dean is alarmed after an ultrasound scan finds something worrying in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Whitney Dean has not had the easiest of pregnancies, mainly due to the father of her baby Zack Hudson being so flaky and breaking her heart!

But she panics that something serious is going on when she experiences some spotting. With no one else to turn to, she's relieved when Kat Slater offers to go to the hospital with her to get it checked out.

Zack is in his own little world, worrying about his HIV positive diagnosis. Now that he's told his ex Sam Mitchell, he's tourched when she insists that she'll be there for him.

Zack admits that he's so ashamed and worried about what people will think. Sam's initial sympathy turns to horror, however, when he confesses that he's not picked up his meds.

Sam tells him he needs to face facts and take his medication and tell Whitney what's going on.

At the hospital, Whitney has an ultrasound. She is terrified when the doctor says that it's flagged a situation with the baby.

Is she about to get terrible news?

Emma Harding visits the salon to meet daughter Lexi Pearce. (Image credit: BBC)

Lola Pearce returns to work at the salon and her first client is none other than her biological mum, Emma Harding!

Since Lola's granddad Billy Mitchell tracked down Emma and made an emotional plea for her to come to Lola's wedding, Emma has resisted contacting her daughter.

But something seems to have changed...

Lola has no memory of her mother and she hasn't a clue about who is really sitting in the chair.

Emma continues to keep her identity a secret, but even if she wanted to open up to her daughter, the moment is lost when Lola feels unwell.

Denise Fox takes over and gives Emma the shocking news that Lola has serious health problems. A worried Emma finds Lola's online vlog and she watches the latest episode.

Will she be alarmed by what she finds out?

Jack Branning finds Ricky Jnr skiving school. (Image credit: BBC)

Jack Branning has been neglecting wife Denise Fox lately, completely caught up in problems with his kids Ricky Mitchell and Amy Mitchell.

Patrick Trueman has noticed the growing distance between the couple and he offers Jack a bit of advice about investing more in his marriage.

Jack sees the sense in Patrick's words and he asks Denise out on a day date for when the kids are out of the house.

Despite his best intentions, family life intervenes yet again when he drops by Sam Mitchell's where their son Ricky is now living, and finds him skiving school.

Will he let down Denise yet again?

Sonia Fowler's lodger Jed is a bit too 'alternative' for her tastes! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Sonia Fowler is NOT impressed with her new lodger Jed, giving Reiss Colwell a bit of hope that she might evict him and give him the spare room instead.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.