EastEnders heartbreak as Lola's FINAL WISH is granted for her wedding

EastEnders' Lola Pearce is set to marry the love of her life Jay Brown in upcoming scenes, but her special day is swamped with heartbreak as Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) sets out to give his granddaughter the 'perfect' wedding gift.

As a terminally ill Lola (Danielle Harold) prepares for her big day in EastEnders, she starts to feel very unwell and with Lola also having second thoughts about getting married to Jay (Jamie Borthwick), Kim tries to encourage Lola to make the most of every moment she has left.

While Lola continues to display worrying symptoms, Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) and Denise Fox (Diane Parish) decide to take the bride-to-be to hospital to get her checked out. Will Lola be okay and make it to the altar?

Meanwhile, as Lola is having a medical emergency, Billy is on a mission trying to get Lola's surprise wedding gift in order and track down Lola's long-lost mum Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit). Lola has been thinking about her mum a lot recently and Billy has taken on the task of granting her dying wish to reunite the pair.

Billy Mitchell is determined to give Lola Pearce an unexpected wedding gift in the form of her mum Emma Harding. (Image credit: BBC)

After getting Emma's contact details, he heads to her place of work and tells her that he's the father of her daughter Lola's dad Dan Pearce, who he gave up for adoption. Dan died when Lola was a teenager and she ended up in care after his death.

Emma is overwhelmed by Billy's confession and is stunned to learn that Lola is getting married.

Will Billy succeed in making Lola's final wish come true by getting her mum to attend her wedding?

After Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) let slip that Billy was off on a secret mission to Jay earlier, furious Jay storms into Emma's work and explodes at Billy for going behind Lola's back to find her mum... has he just ruined everything?

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.