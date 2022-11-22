How are Lola and Billy related in EastEnders? Everything you need to know

How are Lola and Billy related in EastEnders?

EastEnders' long-standing residents Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) and Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) are currently at the forefront of an emotional storyline that's shattered the close-knit Mitchell family.

Fan-favourite Lola recently received the devastating diagnosis that she had a terminal brain tumour and it's become a heartbreaking reality that Lola will eventually lose her battle with the disease.

Since then, Lola and her loved ones, including her 'Pops' Billy, have been reeling from the discovery and are supporting Lola throughout her cancer treatment.

Lola's family connection to the Mitchells runs deeper than Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) being the father of her daughter, Lexi (Isabella Brown) as she's also related to Billy who she lovingly refers to as 'Pops.'

So how are Lola and Billy related in EastEnders?

Billy Mitchell and Lola Pearce have a great relationship. (Image credit: BBC)

In short, Billy is Lola's grandfather.

Billy had a son, Dan Pearce with his childhood friend and girlfriend Julie Perkins (Cathy Murphy) who he gave up for adoption.

In 2011, he decided to track down Dan, until he found out that he had died and left behind a 15-year-old daughter — this led Billy to find his granddaughter Lola, who was in care.

Billy's first meeting with feisty troublemaker Lola went far from well as she stole his wallet, but their relationship improved when she returned to Walford the next day to give it back to him.

Lola decided to stay in the Square and brought explosive chaos with her as she thieved, vandalized, got arrested and fell pregnant by killer teen Ben.

Since then, Lola has been involved in some hard-hitting storylines and infamously became the first EastEnders character to give birth on live television in 2012 to baby Lexi.

