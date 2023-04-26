EastEnders fans spot a HUGE flaw in Lola's tragic request

EastEnders well and truly tugged at the heartstrings in last night’s episode.

With Billy Mitchell - Lola’s beloved Pops - home from Portugal it was time for his granddaughter to break some devastating news.

Lola told her Pops that her treatment hasn’t worked and she is dying.

With emotions running high, fans were then shocked when Lola made a controversial request.

Lexi's dad is Ben Mitchell. But he seems to be going off the rails - again - and Lola was struggling to see how he could care for daughter Lexi after Lola’s death.

And so, she made a big decision.

She asked Ben if he would agree to her husband Jay adopting little Lexi.

Lola assured Ben that he would remain Lexi’s dad, but this move would give Jay rights, too.

It makes sense - after all, Jay's been a big part of Lexi's life.

But Ben was furious at the idea. And in typical Mitchell fashion, he flew off the handle. Of course all that did was make Lola even more convinced she was doing the right thing!

But while Lola might be convinced, the EastEnders viewers have spotted a HUGE flaw in her plan.

Jay’s on the sex offenders register.

Way back in 2016, Jay got involved with a young woman called Linzi (whose mum Thelma Bragg was played by Lorraine Stanley - now better known as Karen Taylor!).

Jay fell hard for Linzi but it turned out she’d been fibbing about a few things.

A few BIG things!

Because Linzi was really called Star and she was only 14!

Star’s mum found out about the relationship, and Jay got reported to the police - who found videos and pictures on his phone that Star had sent.

Not good, Jay!

Jay pleaded guilty and escaped jail but was added to the sex offenders register.

And, according to fans, that means he’ll never be allowed to adopt little Lexi.

Legally speaking, because of that Linzi/Starr girl a few years back, Jay wouldn't be allowed to adopt.#EastEndersApril 25, 2023 See more

"Jay has a sex offence conviction," one fan pointed out. While another said "legally speaking" that meant the adoption could never happen.

Jay has a sex offence conviction and isn’t biologically related to Lexi. In the real world there’s no way he would get custody of her, laughably unrealistic #EastEndersApril 25, 2023 See more

Jays on the sex offenders register so he can’t adopt lexi #EastendersApril 25, 2023 See more

We went back to check Jay’s sentence and it turns out when he was convicted he was made to stay on the register for five years.

Meaning as of 2021, he was in the clear.

So perhaps Lola’s plan is a goer after all? We’ll see what Ben has to say about that!

