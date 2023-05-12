EastEnders fans spot another HUGE clue about the Christmas murder!

EastEnders fans clocked something in last night's episode that they think could be a massive clue about the Christmas murder.

They think they spotted the murder weapon!

But are they right, or is it a red - or pink - herring?

Linda was given the flamingo as a present from Nish (Image credit: BBC)

In last night's EastEnders, Linda's mum Elaine Peacock arrived and immediately made her presence felt.

She ruffled Linda's feathers, won over the regulars by offering them all free drinks, and then gave Nish Panesar a piece of her mind that amused the fans - and Nish's wife, Suki.

Meanwhile, Sharon was fuming that Linda hadn't told her that Elaine was buying Janine's share of the pub, and Nish was put out that he'd not heard either. Though he graciously told Linda she could keep the glass flamingo he'd bought her.

Elaine buying into the pub ruffled some feathers (Image credit: BBC)

Later, after Elaine and Linda went to bed, the pub was wrecked - glasses smashed and tables overturned - but the glass flamingo was untouched.

Was it a message not to mess with the Panesars? Almost certainly.

But was it also a clue about the Christmas murder? The fans definitely think so!

Is the flamingo a clue about what's going to happen during the festive season? (Image credit: BBC)

From the flashforward episode we all saw back in February, we know that a man will end up dead in The Vic on Christmas Day.

And we know that the women who have become known as 'The Six' will be involved in the death.

That's Stacey, Suki, Linda, Sharon, Denise and Kathy.

The identity of the dead man is a mystery, though many fans think it'll be Nish who ends up murdered.

And now they reckon the suave businessman will be killed by the flamingo he gave Linda!

Who's going to end up dead at Christmas? (Image credit: BBC)

Never thought a pink flamingo would be sinister. But here we are #EastEndersMay 11, 2023 See more

I swear that flamingo gift from Nish is going to end up being the murder weapon at Christmas 👀 #EastEndersMay 11, 2023 See more

"Never thought a pink flamingo would be sinister. But here we are," joked one fan. While another said the ornament would become a "lethal weapon".

I reckon Linda’s pink flamingo ornament is going to become a lethal weapon at Xmas #eastendersMay 11, 2023 See more

That Flamingo is gonna be the murder weapon ain’t it? 👀 #EastEndersMay 11, 2023 See more

But another fan pointed out that while the glass flamingo featured prominently in last night's episode, it wasn't actually in the flashforward scene.

"There goes my theory," the viewer added.

Does that mean it's not as important as we think it is? Only time will tell!

There goes my theory about the pink flamingo being a clue to Christmas...didn't appear in the flashforward, just seems odd they focused on it twice, I get it was a warning from Nish but just odd#eastendersMay 11, 2023 See more

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.