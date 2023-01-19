EastEnders fans stunned to spot Love Island star make unexpected soap cameo

EastEnders fans were left shocked after spotting a Love Island contestant make a surprise appearance in last night's episode (Wednesday, January 18).

Eagle-eyed EastEnders viewers were watching Zack Hudson have a deep and meaningful chat with Sam Mitchell in Peggy's following his shock HIV diagnosis when they saw Olivia Hawkins, a current contestant on Winter Love Island 2023, in the background.

EastEnders Zack and Sam have a chat in Peggy's, (Image credit: BBC)

Zack had been given the life-changing news after an old friend, Brett, told him last week that he had been diagnosed with HIV and that it's possible Zack could have it too since they shared needles in the past when taking steroids together.

But, while Zack understandably struggled to get his head around what this diagnosis meant for his future, not to mention how it will impact the baby he has on the way with Whitney Dean, fans were distracted by Olivia's unexpected cameo.

Love Island star Olivia shocked fans by popping up in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Olivia's EastEnders appearance was obviously filmed before she entered the Love Island villa, but fans still couldn't get enough of the fact Olivia had swapped Walford for sunny South Africa and took to social media to share their excitement...

However, this isn't the first time that Olivia has been on TV... in fact, she has quite the CV when it comes to acting.

Olivia Hawkins is currently in this year's Winter Love Island. (Image credit: ITV)

Before joining the Winter Love Island 2023 lineup, she appeared in a film with Jason Statham, played a waitress in a James Bond film alongside Daniel Craig and has also been a body double for Michelle Keegan and Harry Potter star Emma Watson.

Tonight's EastEnders sees Zack worrying about whether he has passed HIV on to Whitney and their unborn baby. When the blood results from Whitney's antenatal tests arrive, will Zack be forced to admit what has really got him so rattled recently?

