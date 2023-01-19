EastEnders fans stunned to spot Love Island star make unexpected soap cameo
Eagle-eyed EastEnders fans were surprised to see a Love Island 2023 star having a drink in Peggy's.
EastEnders fans were left shocked after spotting a Love Island contestant make a surprise appearance in last night's episode (Wednesday, January 18).
Eagle-eyed EastEnders viewers were watching Zack Hudson have a deep and meaningful chat with Sam Mitchell in Peggy's following his shock HIV diagnosis when they saw Olivia Hawkins, a current contestant on Winter Love Island 2023, in the background.
Zack had been given the life-changing news after an old friend, Brett, told him last week that he had been diagnosed with HIV and that it's possible Zack could have it too since they shared needles in the past when taking steroids together.
But, while Zack understandably struggled to get his head around what this diagnosis meant for his future, not to mention how it will impact the baby he has on the way with Whitney Dean, fans were distracted by Olivia's unexpected cameo.
Olivia's EastEnders appearance was obviously filmed before she entered the Love Island villa, but fans still couldn't get enough of the fact Olivia had swapped Walford for sunny South Africa and took to social media to share their excitement...
However, this isn't the first time that Olivia has been on TV... in fact, she has quite the CV when it comes to acting.
Before joining the Winter Love Island 2023 lineup, she appeared in a film with Jason Statham, played a waitress in a James Bond film alongside Daniel Craig and has also been a body double for Michelle Keegan and Harry Potter star Emma Watson.
Tonight's EastEnders sees Zack worrying about whether he has passed HIV on to Whitney and their unborn baby. When the blood results from Whitney's antenatal tests arrive, will Zack be forced to admit what has really got him so rattled recently?
EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.
Winter Love Island 2023 started on Monday, January 16 and new episodes are airing every day.
