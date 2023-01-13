Who is Olivia Hawkins on Love Island 2023?

Catch Olivia and all the other islanders in action from Monday, January 16 when Love Island 2023 gets underway.

Olivia Hawkins is one of the first ten stars set to appear in this year's starting Love Island lineup.

Winter Love Island 2023 is the first of a double helping of the hit ITV dating show coming to ITV2 and ITVX this year. The winter spin-off is returning after a couple of years away and will see a fresh batch of islanders jetting off to a new villa in South Africa to try to find their perfect partners with the help of Love Island's new host, Maya Jama.

Olivia Hawkins was the last girl revealed in the starting lineup, and she's made it clear that she's on the hunt for true romance. When asked what made her sign up for Love Island, she said: "I'm 27 and I've never been in a relationship so I feel like now I'm really ready to settle down and hopefully find the love of my life."

Here's what you need to know about Olivia Hawkins...

How old is Olivia Hawkins?

Olivia is 27 years old.

Where is Olivia Hawkins from?

Olivia Hawkins is from Brighton.

What does Olivia do for a living?

Olivia is a ring girl and an actress. Some of the celebrity encounters she's had include appearing in a film with Jason Statham playing a waitress and serving Daniel Craig's Bond, being a ring girl for KSI and being a body double for Michelle Keegan and Harry Potter's Emma Watson.

Will Olivia find someone to settle down with in the villa? (Image credit: ITV)

What is Olivia Hawkins' Instagram?

Olivia Hawkins' Instagram handle is @livhawkinss (opens in new tab). At the time of writing, she's got 16700 followers.

If you do decide to follow Olivia, you won't be seeing new content from her on Instagram for a while, thanks to the new duty of care protocols that have been put in place for Love Island 2023. These new rules mean islanders have been asked to pause their social media accounts while they're in the show, meaning you won't be seeing new posts from them or their friends and family during their time in the villa.

What does Olivia think she will bring to the villa?

Olivia said: "I'll bring fun, vibes, I'm a very confident, bubbly person... maybe a little bit of drama!"

"I’m very loyal and have a big heart. When I fall, I fall deep so I would give someone 100% of me as long as they give 100% back. I think I’d be an amazing girlfriend.."

Love Island 2023 starts airing on Monday, January 16 at 9 pm on ITV2. You can stream the new series on ITVX in the UK; the series is expected to follow past seasons and air on Hulu in the US.