EastEnders fans think Janine's got an evil plan after her tragic news

EastEnders viewers are convinced they know Janine's next move, after she and Mick received tragic news about their baby.

They reckon Janine's going to blame Linda for her bad luck.

Surely not? Even manipulative Ms Butcher couldn't be that evil, could she?!

Janine was taken to hospital in an ambulance - and Linda went too. (Image credit: BBC)

Janine's bad luck began when she excitedly decided to go to look at wedding dresses, after she and Mick had seen their baby for the first time at their 12-week scan.

But as she walked up the stairs at the tube station, looking at her phone, she missed her footing and fell on to her front.

In pain, Janine got up and tried to get her balance, but she tumbled down the stairs and fell heavily.

Linda stayed with Janine when she had to go to hospital (Image credit: BBC)

As yesterday's episode began, she was being taken away in an ambulance when Linda Carter spotted her.

Linda was on her way to meet her community payback officer - doing the hours she was ordered to do by the court, after Janine managed to pin the blame for their car accident on her love rival.

When Linda saw Janine, she rushed to help. She went with her in the ambulance, trying to contact Mick on the way.

But Mick was busy serving football fans in the Vic and he didn't hear his phone ringing.

So Linda stayed with Janine until her worried ex-husband arrived at the hospital.

Janine and Mick heard the bad news about their baby after Janine's fall (Image credit: BBC)

Once Janine had been scanned again, the doctor broke the bad news to the worried parents-to-be.

She said that Janine had suffered a partial placental abruption, meaning there was a possibility her baby wasn't going to survive.

Linda missed her appointment with her community payback officer to help Janine (Image credit: BBC)

And now EastEnders viewers are predicting what Janine could do next.

They reckon she'll blame Linda for her fall - just like Ruby Allen blamed Stacey Slater for her miscarriage back when they were love rivals.

One viewer said Janine was "vile" enough to use her bad news against Linda. While others agreed, but said they wouldn't be happy if she did, considering how much Linda had looked after her when she went to hospital.

Do you think Janine is horrible enough to blame Linda for her misfortune, or could this be a turning point for the past and future Mrs Carters?

EastEnders usually airs at 7.30pm, from Monday to Thursday, on BBC One.