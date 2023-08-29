EastEnders fans want another LEGEND to RETURN for explosive Beale reunion

EastEnders fans want another legendary Beale to return for the chaotic family reunion.

EastEnders fans want another one of Ian Beale's (Adam Woodyatt) wives to return as they begged soap bosses to bring back the legendary Jane Beale (Laurie Brett) during last night's episode (Monday, August 28).

This plea comes as the iconic Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) made her explosive return to Walford after 25 years last night.

It was long believed that Cindy had died during childbirth in prison, however she was brought back from the dead in a soap history-making twist as it was revealed that Cindy had been in witness protection and living under the name Rose Knight for all these years.

On top of this revelation, Cindy had also reunited with her ex-husband Ian and were secretly living together in France along with their son Peter Beale (Thomas Law).

As Cindy arrived in Walford, she met up with Peter and sobbed as she paid a visit to her daughter Lucy Beale's (Hetti Bywater) grave.

Cindy Beale made her highly-anticipated return to Walford. (Image credit: BBC)

Cindy prepared herself to face the music and kept a low profile as she came face-to-face with friends and foes once again in the Square.

Trying to lie low, Cindy searched for her ex-mother-in-law Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) in the café, knowing that she must tell her everything now that she and Ian are back together.

After no luck of finding her there, Cindy went to No.45 and Kathy was stunned to see a 'dead' Cindy standing in her kitchen.

There was no love lost between the feuding women given that Cindy was sent to prison for hiring a hitman to kill Kathy's son Ian and it wasn't long before all hell broke loose.

An explosive showdown erupted as the pair had a slapping match, meanwhile a desperate Ian arrived to take Cindy back to France before she could make the bombshell discovery that her husband George Knight (Colin Salmon) was in the Queen Vic, along with their daughters Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford).

Jane Beale was married to Ian for four years. (Image credit: BBC)

They know Cindy as 'Rose', the wife and mother who vanished nine years ago, never to be heard of again.

During her life in witness protection, Cindy started a new life with George in Marbella under the assumed name 'Rose' but her past caught up with her.

Ian frantically begged Cindy to return to France with him as the celebrations were in full swing for Anna's 21st birthday at the Vic. However, his efforts weren't enough as she soon laid eyes on George standing outside the boozer. The pair were in shock as the former couple stared at each other outside the Vic, with Cindy dropping two plates of food on the ground.

After the dramatic scenes, fans are now begging for Ian's ex-wife Jane to return to complete the turbulent Beale reunion...

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.