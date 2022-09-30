EastEnders FIRST LOOK as Alfie's fight for Kat takes shock turn

EastEnders saw the explosive return of cheeky chappie Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) last month and he's wasted no time in trying to win back his ex-wife Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace).

But if ruining her wedding to Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) wasn't enough, Alfie is still adamant to win Kat's heart and goes to desperate measures to show his love for her.

In upcoming scenes, Alfie makes a grand gesture for Kat as she is surprised by a room full of flowers. However, Kat's amusement is cut short when she realises where the flowers came from and Alfie's hopes of swooning Kat quickly disappear.

There's no doubt that Alfie will come up with more extravagant ideas to impress Kat, after all, Shane did reveal that "Alfie’s still burning a candle for Kat" while talking to What To Watch about his EastEnders return.

Kat isn't pleased when she learns where the flowers are from! (Image credit: BBC)

"Alfie’s still burning a candle for Kat and he tries to convince her that she feels the same. Twenty years later and after all the things that have happened between Kat and Alfie, there’s still a spark there," he said.

Alfie has been getting up to his usual antics on the Square, including trying to sell his 'luxury' boat on the market and attempting to win over his and Kat's children after years away.

Shane also told us that his comeback would see the return of the much-loved lighthearted Alfie from the early 2000s, complete with floral shirts and leather jackets.

Alfie tried to blag his boat on the market. (Image credit: BBC)

He said: "I tell you what was funny, I said to Chris [Clenshaw], 'What am I going to wear?' And he said, 'I want the flowery shirts and everything,' and I was like, 'Shut up I’m a bloke in my 50s now!' And then I met up with Tony Jordan, who created the Mitchells, the Moons, the Slaters back in the day and he turned up in a flowery shirt and leather jacket and boots on and was like, 'Oh okay it’s alright for a bloke in his 50s I’ll wear it!'

"And so Chris was so instrumental in telling me the long-term storyline with Alfie, and it’s the old Alfie, you know the guy who looked after his Nana Moon and wore his heart on his sleeve and tries to make light of everything, but you know through his own innocence and naivety still gets it wrong."

These scenes air on Monday, October 10t 2022 at 7:30pm on BBC One.