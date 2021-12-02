‘EastEnders’ hints at marriage drama for Ben and Callum as a mystery man arrives

Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway meet an attractive man at the market— but is there relationship in trouble?

EastEnders fan favourites Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and Callum Highway’s (Tony Clay) relationship could be in danger when they meet an attractive man later this month.

Ben and Callum, also known as ‘Ballum’ tied the knot in May this year and fans have been loving their relationship ever since. But as the couple continue to settle into their married life, another interesting storyline is set to pop up for the pair when they spot a handsome man in the market.

The couple have had a few problems arise since their marriage. Callum has had some insecurities when there was a surprise appearance from one of Ben’s ex-lovers, making him anxious about Ben’s dating past. Ben has also had some worries since Callum was given a phone number by a flirty guy.

In scenes set to air later this month, after Ben and Callum see the stranger in the market, the pair later bump into him at The Prince Albert. Callum invites him to have a drink with them, and, as they chat the night away, their conversation soon spirals. What could it be about?

After the couple won the Feel-Good Moment prize at the Inside Soap Awards 2021, Max spoke to Digital Spy and suggested that Ballum’s love could be tested this year, as he said, "I think their relationship speaks to the everyman, especially in the LGBTQ+ community. It's two working-class boys drawn together by similarities, not differences. And I think everyone's got a similar story to that at some point in their life."

"I think the next 12 months are going to be very strained," he teased, "There are going to be several moments that test their love for each other, and their ability to care for each other. So, watch this space!"

