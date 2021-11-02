'EastEnders' spoilers: Will Callum Highway BETRAY Ben Mitchell?

Callum Highway gets an interesting offer in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Callum Highway decides to go to the Gay Icons event at the Prince Albert when hubby Ben Mitchell reveals he's got to go and see Kheerat Panesar about some business.

After getting dressed up as Boy George, Callum heads to the pub and he makes an impression and a punter at the party approaches Callum for a flirty chat! After talking for a while, the guy gives Callum his number.

When Ben finds a strange man's number in Callum's pocket he feels betrayed.

Mick Carter has a talk with his daughter Nancy Carter. (Image credit: BBC)

Nancy Carter is feeling down in the dumps about everything that's gone on recently between her and sister Frankie Lewis. After the rivalry between them went too far and Frankie ended up getting a serious scare, Nancy is full of guilt for her part in it.

When dad Mick Carter approaches Nancy to talk to her about what's been up, she finally confesses that she's been struggling with jealousy. It's been hard for her to see how close Mick has become to Frankie, especially since the car crash, where an inexperienced Frankie ran over Nancy.

Will Mick be able to reconcile the two girls?

Kim Fox makes a decision about her daughter. (Image credit: BBC)

Kim Fox is shocked when the school tells her that her precious daughter Pearl Fox Hubbard is having behavioural issues at school! But the teacher explains that Pearl has been playing up because she hasn't been feeling challenged.

Feeling vindicated over how bright Pearl really is, Kim vows to send her daughter to a private school so she can get the best education on offer.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7:35 pm.