'EastEnders' releases new images of Harry Redknapp meeting Mick and Linda Carter in soap cameo

EastEnders has shared some more images of Harry Redknapp visiting Albert Square in new scenes this week.

The former football manager and player will get to know some of the characters in Friday's episode on July 9th, including pub landlord Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) and his wife Linda (Kellie Bright).

New images show Harry spending time on the Square, and in one he's seen signing a football shirt while Mick and Linda are thrilled to have him in the pub.

These scenes have come at the perfect time too, as they're being aired in the height of the Euro 2020 tournament.

Harry Redknapp signs a football shirt during his EastEnders cameo. (Image credit: BBC)

Harry recently told us how excited he was to be part of an episode. When asked if he was a fan of the BBC soap, he said: "Yes! My wife, Sandra, never misses an episode. I watch it, but if there’s a match on the other side, I’ll be honest, I have to switch!

"But I’ve followed it over the years and I remember when it first started all them years ago, it was so exciting. It’s a great show. We’ve always been fans in the family."

He also revealed that he was impressed by the set, adding: "I thought it was all real! I didn’t realise, so that was a surprise!

"I thought they must have bought a real square up and used it for filming - I didn’t realise the houses have all been built for the show! The Queen Vic, as well – it was amazing."

Mick and Linda are ecstatic when Harry Redknapp comes to town! (Image credit: BBC)

Harry Redknapp has also appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside his wife Sandra, so he's no stranger to getting stuck in when it comes to great TV!

Fans can watch his appearance on Friday, or all this week's episodes are already available via BBC iPlayer for those choosing to watch as a boxset.

EastEnders scheduling has changed this week due to Euro 2020 - for the latest listings see our TV Guide.