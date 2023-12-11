EastEnders reveals answer to HUGE Christmas flashforward mystery

EastEnders has answered a huge Christmas flashforward mystery about Sharon Watts' (Letitia Dean) wedding dress.

Back in February, a special flashforward showed six Walford matriarchs — Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, Linda Carter, Sharon Watts, Denise Fox and Kathy Cotton — standing over the body of an unknown male corpse at the Vic on Christmas Day.

Sharon was wearing a blood-splattered wedding dress, while Stacey could be seen with blood on her hands. Denise, meanwhile, was holding a broken bottle of champagne, Linda had a split lip, and the sleeve on Kathy's dress was ripped.

We then saw Sharon stoop over the man's body and reveal that he was dead, with the victim shown to be wearing a pair of distinctive amber cufflinks.

However, fans were left scratching their heads when Sharon was spotted wearing the wedding dress Kathy bought in the flashforward, while Kathy wore a different gown to her wedding to Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley).

Sharon Watts was wearing a wedding dress in the Christmas flashforward that was bought by Kathy Cotton earlier this year. (Image credit: BBC)

But in upcoming scenes, EastEnders is set to reveal the answer behind the doomed dress mystery and how the dress ends up in Sharon's possession.

Next week, Sharon and her best friend Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) pick up her dream wedding dress, but when they return to the Square, Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) ruins her gown when he sends the dress flying into the road.

At the Vic, Sharon shares that it must be a sign for her to cancel her wedding to Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters).

With her wedding dress wrecked, Kathy kindly gives Sharon a new dress and after some encouragement from Linda, she decides to go ahead with her upcoming nuptials.

Talking to What To Watch, EastEnders legend Gillian Taylforth previously shared more details about Kathy and Sharon's surprise wedding dress mix up in the Christmas flashforward.

She told us: "I don’t really know, I just got told to wear this other wedding dress, so I don’t know the reason why I give it to her [Sharon], because I haven’t shot that, all will be revealed, so I don’t even know myself. I just know she has it and I have another one. But how Sharon gets it, you’ll find out before me probably!"

Now we know the answer!

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.