EastEnders spoilers: Kathy Beale's wedding HEARTBREAK!

Kathy Beale has no idea of the shock in store on the day of her wedding to Rocky Cotton in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kathy Beale is excited on the morning of her wedding to Rocky Cotton. Although the couple have had their ups and downs, Rocky has really captured her heart and she's been waiting for this day for a long time...

After Rocky proposed to her, Kathy was delighted, but she was left in shock when Rocky later confessed that he was still married to a woman named Jo Cotton!

After tracking Jo down, he talked her into giving him a divorce. Kathy agreed to put the unfortunate incident behind them, forging ahead with their wedding plans.

Now the big day has finally arrived, it seems Rocky is hiding ANOTHER secret from his bride-to-be after a shock twist at his stag party...

Confiding in Kathy's Maid of Honour, Sonia Fowler, Rocky reluctantly sees sense in 'fessing up before the wedding goes ahead.

Barely believing what she's hearing, Kathy is devastated that he's disappointed her yet again. It seems that the wedding may off, as Kathy admits to Elaine Peacock that she's not sure if she can go through with marrying Rocky.

When her son Ben Mitchell arrives with something special however, Kathy is persuaded to go through with the ceremony.

Rocky nervously waits for Kathy at the Register Office but things are about to take a nightmare turn...

Before Kathy arrives, Rocky is stunned when Jo turns up with something to say! As his bride walks in looking stunning in her wedding dress, Rocky tries to keep things together.

Is he about to break her heart yet again?

Sharon Watts encourages Keanu Taylor to come clean to Phil Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

Sharon Watts is nervous that Keanu Taylor is hiding something big from Phil Mitchell and she encourages him to own up to what he's done.

With Phil looking after granddaughter Peggy Taylor after her nan Lisa Fowler brought the tot over from Portugal, a lot is at stake for Peggy's dad Keanu.

Despite Sharon's encouragement to 'fess up, Keanu is reluctant, insisting that Phil is sure to keep him from seeing his daughter if he tells him what he's done.

Determined to sort things out, Sharon visits Phil and begs him to let Keanu see Peggy. But she's shocked when Phil reveals what Lisa was really up to in the Square.

When Sharon prompts Keanu to tell Phil the truth, he hedges and a frustrated Sharon spills the beans, much to Keanu's horror.

What will Phil do?

Stacey Slater realises she's double booked herself for the wedding! (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater is left in a VERY awkward situation on the morning of Kathy Beale's wedding to Rocky Cotton...

Although Eve Unwin arranged for teacher Theo Hawthorne to be Stacey's plus one, she drunkenly left her ex Martin Fowler a voicemail asking him to accompany her!

Stacey has no recollection of the call she made to Martin and she squirms when she's faced with the arrival of both Theo AND Martin.

When Martin suggests she ditch Theo in favour of him, Stacey is left torn.

Ravi Gulati asks Phil Mitchell for a favour. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Ravi Gulati asks Phil Mitchell to give his girlfriend Chelsea Fox her job back at the club and Phil agrees but ominously tells Ravi that now he owes him one...

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.