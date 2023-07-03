EastEnders spoilers: Lisa Fowler makes a BOMBSHELL return!

Lisa Fowler stuns Sonia Fowler when she sees her in the Square!

Lisa Fowler is back in the Square and has a shock demand for Keanu Taylor in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm on BBC2 instead of BBC1, due to Wimbledon 2023 — see our TV Guide for full listings).

Lisa Fowler has a habit of turning up in Albert Square like a bad penny. After fleeing the Square three years ago for a new life abroad, she makes a shock return.

The mum of Phil Mitchell's daughter Louise Mitchell, Lisa has been living in Portugal with Louise and granddaughter Peggy Taylor.

The family were forced to do a runner after the Mitchell family targeted Louise's then fiance Keanu Taylor.

He was very nearly murdered for cheating on Louise with Phil's ex Sharon Watts then getting her pregnant with his baby.

Reiss Colwell discovers Keanu Taylor's daughter is in Walford. (Image credit: BBC)

It's soon clear that Lisa has an agenda, as she's arrived with little Peggy in tow. When she bumps into Sonia Fowler, Lisa goes for coffee and she explains that she's having a tough time abroad.

After all the drama that went down over Keanu, Louise struggled to cope and went off the rails, leaving Lisa to care for Peggy.

Across the Square an oblivious Keanu takes money from fiancee Sharon to put down a deposit on her dream wedding venue.

When he finds out from Sonia's other half Reiss Colwell that Lisa is in the Square with Peggy, he rushes over to see his daughter.

Keanu hasn't seen little Peggy since she was a tiny tot and he's desperate to catch up with her. He's stunned when Lisa makes it quite clear that she wants the absent dad to pay up!

Kim Fox prepares to return home from jail. (Image credit: BBC)

Kim Fox is due to be released from jail after getting banged up following her freak out in court.

She was expecting a relatively lenient sentence for the car accident involving Kim and Denzel Danes, caused by her being distracted by her phone.

Emotionally strung out by the incident, Kim developed severe anxiety and a panic attack in court was misinterpreted by the judge as her acting up, leading to her getting banged up!

After doing her time, she's due home, but Kim is feeling overwhelmed. She leaves the prison before her family can collect her.

When she finally gets back to the Square she's stunned to be confronted by her family and friends, who have gathered for a surprise welcome home party arranged by Felix Baker.

Also, Jean Slater tries to matchmake daughter Stacey Slater with teacher Theo Hawthorne. Stacey tries to shrug off Jean's suggestions but it's clear she's more interested in him than she's making out.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.