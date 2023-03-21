EastEnders spoilers: Rocky Cotton's missing WIFE arrives in the Square!

Rocky Cotton's dark secret is about to come out...

Rocky Cotton is about to have his world blown apart in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Rocky Cotton is on edge over his BIG secret... He's keeping from fiancee Kathy Beale the shocking news that he's already married!

After explaining to Sonia Fowler that he got wed 25 years ago and never got a divorce, Rocky is hoping she can help him sort the situation out so he can legally get married to Kathy.

Sonia teams up with Reiss Colwell to try and find the mysterious Mrs Cotton so that Rocky can officially end their marriage.

Freddie Slater can see that Reiss Colwell needs some tech help! (Image credit: BBC)

When Freddie Slater sees Reiss and Sonia struggling to find Jo Cotton on the internet, he offers to help.

It's not long before Freddie's triumphantly reveals he's found Jo, but when he finds out exactly who she is to Rocky, he's horrified!

Feeling angry on his friend Bobby Beale's behalf, Freddie can't believe Rocky is lying to Bobby's grandma and he vows to take revenge.

Rocky is stunned when Freddie reveals that he's tracked down Jo and given her Kathy's address!

But things are about to get a whole lot worse for Rocky, when he sees the long lost Jo in the Square, making a beeline for No.45..

When Kathy opens the door to Jo she is shocked as Jo announces that she's Rocky's wife!

Lola Pearce-Brown is over-the-moon when the fundraiser is a success. (Image credit: BBC)

Lola Pearce-Brown is delighted to have secured Peggy's for her fundraiser event after Phil Mitchell's generous offer to let her have it for free.

The whole bow tie fundraiser idea was dreamed up by daughter Lexi Pearce, who wanted to give them all something to aim for.

Her daughter is ALWAYS her top priority despite the fact that Lola is now really struggling with the symptoms of her deadly brain tumour.

Wanting to make sure that Lexi will always be looked after, Lola confronts Lexi's dad Ben Mitchell, telling him he needs to make Lexi his priority.

After a heartbreaking comment from Lexi, who is still holding out hope that Lola will get better, Lola is overcome with emotion, grateful for her family's support.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.