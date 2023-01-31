EastEnders spoilers: Lola Pearce-Brown's health takes a terrible turn

Lola Pearce-Brown goes rapidly downhill in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Lola Pearce-Brown is struggling after finding out her mum Emma Harding has tracked her down.

Not only that, the treatment regime for her brain tumour has been putting a huge strain on her physically. With her emotions swirling, Lola's health deteriorates alarmingly.

Husband Jay Brown and granddad Billy Mitchell are so concerned that they call in the doctor to do a home visit and check her out.

Already weak and emotional, when Emma turns up on the doorstep it looks like the strain may be too much for Lola.

Emma begs to talk to her daughter and there's a revelation about Lola's past that leaves her reeling.

Will she be able to deal with Emma's confession and can she accept her mum?

Zack Hudson has found it difficult to be there for Whitney Dean. (Image credit: BBC)

Zack Hudson is in a state over everything that's happened recently. His shock HIV diagnosis almost broke him, but with the concerning news about his and Whitney Dean's baby, it's almost too much.

When he breaks down on sister Sharon Watts, she is worried, knowing that there's more to his distress than he's letting on.

Still feeling ashamed about his diagnosis, Zack struggles to tell Sharon his news.

After Sharon pushes him to reveal why he's so upset, he tells her that the baby has had an omphalocele diagnosis. A sympathetic Sharon tries to comfort her brother, sharing her own experiences of being a parent.

Grateful to Sharon when she encourages him to fight for Whitney and the baby, Zac is reassured by her promise that she'll always be there to support him.

Can he do the same for Whitney and their child?

Nish Panesar rubs Phil Mitchell up the wrong way! (Image credit: BBC)

Nish Panesar visits the Mitchells to talk about a business deal but things don't quite go as planned...

Phil Mitchell is not best pleased with a bullish Nish's suggestion and tensions rise between the pair.

After Suki Panesar finds out what her husband's been up to, she warns him to steer well clear of the Mitchells, knowing that messing with them is a dangerous game.

Nish is in no mood to listen to his wife's concerns, however, preferring to forge ahead with a new plan.

When he asks son Vinny Panesar to help him out, Vinny quickly agrees, keen to win favour with his father.

What is Vinny getting himself into?

Also, Sonia Fowler reassures Reiss Colwell about lodger Jed but Reiss thinks Jed needs to move out.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.