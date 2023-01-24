EastEnders spoilers: Emma Harding makes a shocking discovery!

Emma Harding has been hanging around Albert Square to learn more about her daughter.

Emma Harding learns some worrying news about Lexi Pearce in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Emma Harding has been lurking in Albert Square for a few days, after discovering that her long lost lost daughter Lola Pearce is living there.

When Billy Mitchell tracked Emma down before his granddaughter Lola's wedding to Jay Brown, Emma was initially too shell-shocked to agree to seeing her.

Curiosity got the better of her and she came to Walford to meet her daughter, but she's not let on about her true identity quite yet...

After going to the salon to find out more about Lola she made the shocking discovery about Lola's terminal brain tumour.

Returning to Fox and Hair, she books a nail appointment with Lola to spend more time with her. Asking questions about Lola's life, they end up discussing Lola's vlog, where she's been honest about her cancer.

When Lola reveals that her daughter Lexi Pearce has been having a hard time of things at school, because another pupil has been horrible about Lola's online videos, Emma is concerned.

Will she try and do something to protect her granddaughter?

Whitney Dean shares her fears with Kat Slater. (Image credit: BBC)

Whitney Dean is in complete shock after the news she received at her emergency ultrasound. She's been desperate to get hold of her baby's dad Zack Hudson, but he's not been returning any of her calls.

After confiding her frustrations with Zack to Kat Slater, she's surprised when Kat reveals that he cares more than he's making out.

She reveals that he secretly bought her a buggy for the baby and asked Kat to pretend it was from her.

Kat finds Zack and insists that he go and visit Whitney immediately! Not willing to risk Kat's wrath, he heads round to see her.

After apologising to Whitney for ghosting her, he's stunned when she reveals her news about the baby...

Will he be there to support her?

Ravi Gulati is pleased to see Denise Fox on a girls night at Walford East. (Image credit: BBC)

Denise Fox has bought a dress from the market that isn't quite right and she heads to Bridge Street to return it.

When Sam Mitchell sees her with the dress and comments that it's too 'young' for her, Denise is fuming!

Slighted by Sam and fed up with husband Jack Branning ignoring her, she asks sister Kim Fox if she wants to have a girls' night out at Walford East.

As Denise sits down at the table a smitten Ravi Gulati is very happy to find her in his restaurant, especially when he realises she is without her husband...

Also, Reiss Colwell is jealous of Sonia Fowler's new lodger Jed!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.