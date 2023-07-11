EastEnders star Gillian Taylforth on Kathy and Sharon's Christmas wedding dress MIX UP
EastEnders' Gillian Taylforth spoke about the unexpected twist behind Kathy Beale and Sharon Watts' wedding dress mystery in the Christmas flashforward.
EastEnders legend Gillian Taylforth has revealed more about Kathy Beale and Sharon Watts' (Letitia Dean) surprise wedding dress mix up in the Christmas flashforward.
Earlier this year, the soap revealed that someone will be murdered this Christmas in a special flashforward episode that saw six Walford women — Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, Linda Carter, Sharon, Denise Fox and Kathy all standing over an unknown corpse at the Vic.
In a surprise twist that EastEnders has never done before, the episode flashed forward to Christmas 2023 where a wedding was taking place at the Vic. It was soon revealed that Sharon was the bride as she was wearing a blood-splattered wedding dress.
Stacey could be seen with blood on her hands, Denise was holding a broken bottle of champagne, Linda had a cut lip, Kathy had a ripped dress sleeve and a mystery male was seen lying dead on the floor of the pub.
Earlier this year, Kathy bought the wedding dress that Sharon is seen wearing in the Christmas flashforward. However, it's been noticed that Kathy is wearing a different gown at her upcoming wedding to Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley).
Talking to What To Watch and other press, Gillian shared all about the unexpected twist behind the wedding dress mystery.
She told us: "I don’t really know, I just got told to wear this other wedding dress, so I don’t know the reason why I give it to her [Sharon], because I haven’t shot that, all will be revealed, so I don’t even know myself. I just know she has it and I have another one. But how Sharon gets it, you’ll find out before me probably!"
Gillian added that she was relieved to be wearing the non-doomed dress as she ties the knot to Rocky.
"Definitely, I’m pleased about that! And my one’s very pretty!" she revealed.
