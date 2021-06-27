'EastEnders' reveals FIRST LOOK at Harry Redknapp in Albert Square ahead of his cameo next month

EastEnders has released brand new images of I'm A Celebrity and footballing star Harry Redknapp in Albert Square ahead of his much-anticipated cameo on the soap next month.

It was announced back in May that Harry would be appearing in the soap to coincide with Euro 2020 being on our screens.

Harry has made no secret of the fact he is a huge EastEnders fan and has often talked about how much he would like to appear in the show.

Harry arrives in Walford, to the shock of Jay and Billy Mitchell! (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders welcomes Harry Redknapp to Walford

Finally, all of Harry's dreams have come true, because on Friday 9th July — just ahead of the Euro 2020 final — Harry will be seen arriving in Walford to visit an old friend.

Until now the storyline surrounding Harry's arrival in Albert Square has been kept tightly under wraps, but it has now been revealed that Harry's connection to Walford is recent newcomer, Rocky, played by Brian Conley.

Rocky has been a huge success since he arrived in the Square to reunite with his estranged daughter, Sonia. With the gift of the gab, Rocky has impressed everyone in Walford with his tales about his pals in high places.

And it seems one celebrity friend that he genuinely does have is Harry Redknapp!

Rocky is thrilled to see his old friend Harry in Walford. (Image credit: BBC)

An EastEnders insider confirmed that the pair are old friends: "Harry Redknapp turns up to see his good friend Rocky, causing quite a stir with the Albert Square residents as they celebrate the Euros".

In a series of special images released by the soap, Rocky can be seen with a huge smile on his face as his old friend Harry arrives to see him. However, it appears the rest of Walford can't quite believe their eyes, with Jay, Billy, and Sonia all looking stunned to see the former I'm A Celebrity star in their neighbourhood.

Sonia and Kathy look surprised to see Harry arrive in Albert Square. (Image credit: BBC)

Speaking of his cameo in EastEnders, Harry previously said: “It’s no secret that I’ve wanted to be in EastEnders so I’m over the moon to be making a special cameo this summer.

"With a nod to the Euros, it’s a lovely fit and as a proper East Londoner it’s been so much fun. Sandra’s a huge fan, she watches it every day so it’s a real special moment for the whole family!”

Harry looks right at home in Albert Square! (Image credit: BBC)

Jon Sen, Executive Producer of EastEnders added: “What better way to mark a special summer for football fans by having none other than West Ham legend Harry Redknapp pay a visit to Walford.

"He’s synonymous with London’s East End and we were delighted to hear he’s a fan of the show too. We can’t wait for audiences to see what brings Harry to Albert Square."

Just what Harry will be doing when he reconnects with Rocky in July is yet to be seen, but it's definitely going to be an EastEnders episode not to be missed.

Harry’s appearance in EastEnders will air on Friday 9th July on BBC One — see our TV Guide for listings.