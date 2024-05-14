EastEnders spoilers: week of May 20-23

It's another dramatic week on EastEnders as Whitney Dean prepares to say "I do" to Zack Hudson. But he and Lauren Branning are consumed with guilt following their secret tryst. Will Whitney get her happy ever after?

Also, two familiar faces return to the Square and George Knight bonds with his estranged family. Let's take a look at what's coming up in Walford for the week of May 20...

Monday, May 20 - the TRUTH is out!

Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson are a perfect family with baby Dolly, but Zack's happiness is shattered when Bianca Jackson arrives home with Britney Wainwright.

Zack makes an excuse to speak to Britney alone where he begs her to keep his secret about sleeping with Lauren Branning. However, they are distracted when Zack realises he forgot to tell the Square about his and Whitney's cancelled wedding.

Back at the flat, Whitney worries about Britney's behaviour and thinks it's because of Dolly’s arrival, but Zack lies that it’s because of the cancelled wedding. In a bid to smooth the situation, Whitney decides to get married later that day as planned.

Lauren arrives at No.25 as Whitney gets ready and is wracked with guilt after they have a heart-to-heart.

Zack is also overcome with guilt, but he masks his shame to Martin Fowler and Sharon Watts.

When Lily Slater tells Britney all about Whitney's previous heartache, she considers whether she should keep Zack's secret.

Later on, Whitney walks down the aisle with baby Dolly. Britney joins them at the alter as the pair say their vows, but Britney can’t control herself and announces that Zack and Lauren slept together.

Elsewhere, Anna Knight reaches out to Junior Knight and he arrives in Walford to spend time with his sisters. George Knight feels pushed out when he sees his children bonding in the Vic, but the moment is interrupted when Monique and Xavier arrive and the family discover Junior has a secret family.

Alfie Moon calls Kat Slater about a potential burglary and hits the assailants with a toy baseball bat. But Alfie is shocked to discover that the culprits are none other than Big Mo Harris and Freddie Slater!

Tuesday, May 21 - Mo and Freddie return

Whitney reels at Britney’s revelation, but will Whitney believe her?

Penny Branning and Lauren have a drink in the Vic and are greeted by disgusted looks from the punters and landlady Elaine Peacock. Bianca arrives to speak to Linda Carter, before getting into an altercation with her cousins.

The Knights are delighted to bond with Junior’s family, but there's still tension between him and dad George as Junior makes his excuses to leave. Elaine suggests they can move into the Vic, and after some persuasion from Gina Knight, Junior accepts her offer.

A delighted Kat and Jean Slater welcome Freddie and Mo back to Walford, but Freddie feels forgotten when he realises there’s no room for him at Alfie’s and he’ll have to live at No.31. When the family make too many comments suggesting her and Alfie are a couple, Kat decides to move out so that Freddie can move back in.

Wednesday, May 22 - Mo finds a new man?

Whitney visits Zack after she remembers they have to register Dolly’s birth when Peach’s Baby Loss certificate arrives in the post.

Elaine demands Linda, Gina and Anna to stop interfering after she overhears them gossiping about her relationship troubles with George.

George spends some quality time with Monique and Xavier. He's warmed when Monique reveals her Ghanaian heritage and offers to help him connect to his culture.

Freddie is determined to get Kat and Alfie back together and stops Kat moving out. Mo has her eye on Stevie Mitchell as the pair head back to No.31 to continue their evening, much to Freddie, Anna and Bobby Beale’s amusement.

Thursday, May 23 - Bianca causes drama

Bianca goes to the café and has a row with Vinny Panesar.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.