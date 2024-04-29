EastEnders spoilers: week of May 6-9

It's another dramatic week on EastEnders as Patrick Trueman learns about Yolande's secret trauma and George Knight receives a devastating diagnosis that upends his boxing passion. Let's take a look at what's coming up in Walford for the week of May 6...

Monday, May 6

Patrick seeks advice from Pastor Clayton. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Patrick Trueman is worried sick about his wife Yolande Trueman, especially after Sonia Fowler reveals that she missed an appointment he didn't know about.

Meanwhile, Denise Fox is concerned that Yolande is a no-show at the launch of the food van and suggests to Patrick that Pastor Clayton could help talk to her.

Patrick agrees and opens up to Pastor Clayton, who hints that Yolande could be unwell. During a heart-to-heart, Patrick tells Yolande about Pastor Clayton’s "concerns" leaving Yolande furious.

Honey Mitchell tries to persuade her fiancé Billy Mitchell to give his estranged dad Stevie Mitchell a chance, but he's adamant that he isn't welcome in the family.

Later on, Stevie bumps into his grandchildren Lexi Pearce, Will Mitchell and Janet Mitchell in the café and tries to get to know them better over lunch.

When Billy hears about the meeting, he bursts into the Vic to warn Stevie off but Honey insists the kids have a right to get to know their granddad.

Elsewhere, George Knight is heartbroken when the girls tell him that Eddie held Gloria's funeral and kept it a secret. A reeling George contacts Rufus to arrange a fight, while Gina and Anna decide to hold a memorial for Gloria in the Vic to help their dad grieve and Anna leaves a message for their half-brother Junior to join them.

Tuesday, May 7

Patrick learns about Yolande's turmoil. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Yolande can't bear to tell Patrick the terrible truth, so asks her friend Elaine Peacock to do it when the landlady rings to check on her. Over the phone, Elaine gently explains that Yolande was sexually assaulted by Pastor Clayton to a devastated Patrick.

As he tries to process the news, he attempts to talk to Yolande, but she locks herself in the bathroom. Simmering with rage, Patrick storms over to confront Pastor Clayton and she rushes to stop him.

In the house, they discuss what Yolande has been through and she agrees to report Pastor Clayton to the church officials.

Wednesday, May 8

George receives a devastating diagnosis. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

It's Gloria's memorial day and George is nursing bad injuries from his fight. The girls are disappointed when Junior doesn't show up, but things take a turn for the worse when George feels dizzy and nearly collapses.

Cindy Beale and Phil Mitchell insist he goes to the hospital and the doctor gives George a CAT scan. The former boxer is given the life-changing news that he’s got a brain condition linked to repeated blows to the head and the doctor tells George that one bad knock could kill him.

Elaine, Gina and Anna are furious to discover he's been fighting and that Cindy knew all about his illegal boxing matches. Back in Walford, Cindy sees Rufus approach George, who gives him last night’s cash and the offer of another fight.

Patrick wants to go with Yolande to report Pastor Clayton, but she is adamant on going alone. She bravely tells Levi about Pastor Clayton sexually assaulting her, and he commends her bravery and promises to start investigating her complaint right away.

Meanwhile, Billy is still refusing Honey's pleas to let the kids see Stevie and hits the roof when he sees son Will with his grandad at the café. Billy almost turns violent and he's horrified that he’s turning into his father. Phil advises Billy to keep Stevie close and find out what he’s really up to.

Elsewhere, Denzel Danes arranges to train with an influencer called Ebony.

Thursday, May 9

Billy meets his dad Stevie to find out what he really wants. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Cindy is upset that her daughters aren't speaking to her after she was exposed for keeping George's boxing secret. They eventually agree to meet her for lunch and Cindy promises to convince George not to fight again.

During a heated conversation, George initially rejects Cindy’s suggestion of online therapy to help him cope with his inner turmoil, but she talks him around.

Once alone, George calls Rufus to organise a fight next week and later tells Cindy what he intends to do but she gives him an ultimatum.

Patrick's unimpressed to hear that Levi has scheduled a meeting with his superiors for next week and is furious that the process is so slow.

Patrick accosts Levi in the café and tells him to hurry up, or he’ll take matters into his own hands. When Patrick sees Pastor Clayton posturing at the Community Centre, he confronts him before Yolande arrives and begs him to stop.

Billy reluctantly meets Stevie for a drink and demands to know what he really wants. Stevie tells him that he’s a lonely old man who just wants to get to know his family. Honey, Will and Janet are shocked when they arrive home to find Billy has invited Stevie over.

Meanwhile, there's trouble in paradise as Amy Mitchell is not happy to hear about Denzel working with influencer Ebony.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.