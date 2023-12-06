EastEnders star Bobby Brazier reveals his future on the soap — and there's some bad news for fans

EastEnders star Bobby Brazier has opened up about his future on the soap once his stint on Strictly Come Dancing 2023 comes to an end.

Bobby has become a huge fan-favourite playing teen Freddie Slater, who is the son of Little Mo Slater (Kacey Ainsworth).

The 20-year-old is currently on a break from EastEnders as he took time out of his busy filming schedule to compete in Strictly Come Dancing.

Now, his fancy footwork has got him all the way to the semi-finals and he is one step closer to possibly winning the Glitterball Trophy to top off his already successful year.

Bobby, who is the son of the late TV star Jade Goody and TV presenter Jeff Brazier, has revealed whether he is going back to EastEnders once he has finished Strictly.

Bobby is currently competing in Strictly Come Dancing 2023. (Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

He told heat that he would be returning, but it's not all good news as we will have to wait until after the Strictly tour before we see Freddie back in Walford... "I'm going back. I don't know when or how but I am going back after the Strictly tour.

"I miss everyone and I miss acting. Every so often, a dance will feel like a scene — like when I was being Patrick Swayze [in Movies Week] — and it feels like I'm stepping into a role, which makes me miss work."

Bobby's EastEnders exit storyline saw his character Freddie attack stalker Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis) in a fit of rage after he walked in on the twisted teacher trying to rape his cousin Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).

Following the attack, Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) walked in on the crime scene and attempted to make it look like Freddie acted in self defence by planting a wrench in Theo's hand as he lay unconscious on the floor.

However, Freddie was arrested by the police for attempted murder and was taken away in a police car.

To the relief of the Slaters, Freddie was released on bail and his final scene saw him drive off in the back of a taxi to go and stay with his mum.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.