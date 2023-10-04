Eagle-eyed EastEnders fans spot MAJOR clue revealing massive character's DEATH?

Could it all come full circle and see this EastEnders character die in the blaze?

EastEnders fans believe they have worked out who dies in the upcoming fire as they suggested an interesting theory after Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) unleashed a ferocious attack on Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis) during last night's episode (Tuesday, October 3).

It was recently revealed that a catastrophic fire is set to rip through Walford this autumn leaving lives hanging in the balance and destroying one of the Square's most iconic venues, Kathy's Cafe.

There has been speculation that Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) will tragically die in the blaze after it was confirmed that Karen will be written out of the soap.

However, fans are now convinced that Theo will perish in the fire after an iconic storyline was mirrored in last night's episode.

Theo has been stalking and terrorising Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) for months, with his evil behaviour spiralling out of control.

Theo Hawthorne attacked Stacey Slater as his reign of terror continued. (Image credit: BBC)

Freddie was reeling after confronting his rapist dad Graham Foster (Alex McSweeney) for attacking his mum Little Mo (Kacey Ainsworth) and went to the Slater household to apologise to Stacey for lashing out at her earlier.

However, he was horrified when he found Theo trying to rape Stacey in the kitchen. Desperate to protect her, he attacked Theo in a fit of rage with an iron, leaving him in a pool of blood.

The violent scenes were parallel to when Little Mo attacked her abusive husband Trevor Morgan (Alex Fern) with an iron after he attempted to sexually assault her.

Little Mo attacked her abuser Trevor Morgan with an iron. (Image credit: BBC)

With the soap mirroring Little Mo's story with Stacey, fans believe that Theo could meet the same fate as Mo's ex Trevor and die in the cafe fire if he manages to survive Freddie's attack.

In 2002, Trevor was killed in a house fire he had started after taking Little Mo and his son Sean hostage.

So, is history about to repeat itself and see Theo perish in a fire just like Trevor?

Fans shared their convincing theories on social media about how Theo will meet his grisly demise like Little Mo's ex-husband...

I said this earlier in the spoiler community but: What if Theo dies in the cafe fireCause in today's episode Freddie hit Theo with an iron Which is exactly what Lil Mo did to Trevor (IN THE SAME TYPE OF SITUATION)And then guess who died in a fire.....TrevorOctober 3, 2023 See more

So interesting looking back at the fire of Halloween 2002 and the fire that killed Trevor and setting Little Mo free from her tormentor.Its interesting that Eastenders could parallel this by killing/injuring someone in the upcoming fire that has also been abusive? #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/wbZ4VvkA3NOctober 3, 2023 See more

Theo dying could be a third time lucky situation 1. Freddie beating him up2. The fire cafe 3. Christmas?? #EastEndersOctober 3, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.