EastEnders star Louisa Lytton 'confirms' return as Ruby?

EastEnders star Louisa Lytton could be making her return as Ruby Allen after teasing that she had gone "back to work" on social media.

Ruby left the Square in 2021 as actress Louisa went on maternity leave ahead of her first daughter's birth with fiancé Ben Bhanvra.

Now it seems that Louisa could be making a potential comeback to the Square as she posted a selfie of her smiling in a dressing room mirror with makeup brushes strewn across the table on her Instagram Stories.

She hinted that she had resumed working as she wrote alongside the snap: "Mummy is back to work 👀." But whether she's back at EastEnders or if Louisa's new job somewhere else remains to be seen.

Her character, Ruby, was sent to prison after being framed by Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) in revenge for her destruction against the Slater family.

Jean was arrested after Ruby shopped her to the police for the marijuana farm in her garage that had been grown by Big Mo Harris (Laila Morse).

Scheming Ruby had done this in order to stop Jean from exposing her secret to her husband Martin Fowler (James Bye) — that Ruby framed love rival Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) for pushing her down the stairs and wrongfully sent her to prison.

EastEnders star Louisa Lytton left the soap two years ago as manipulative Ruby Allen was arrested. (Image credit: BBC)

Instead of dobbing in her best friend Shirley Carter (Linda Henry), Jean told the police that Ruby was her drug connection in revenge.

Meanwhile, Ruby was stunned to discover that she was pregnant after suffering with Endometriosis, but the happy news was overshadowed when Martin confronted her over her lies.

Martin didn't believe that she was pregnant and insisted that she go to the police and clear Stacey's name, but she refused.

Soon enough, the police came knocking on Ruby's door and she was arrested for her alleged involvement in the drug scandal. A crying Ruby was taken away as she begged Martin to help her.

In a cruel twist, Martin and the kids were left homeless and jobless after Ruby emptied their bank account and sold their house from under him following her arrest.

