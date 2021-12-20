‘EastEnders’ star Maisie Smith responds to co-star romance rumours
‘EastEnders’ favourite Maisie Smith has spoken out on the romance rumours between her and cast mate Zack Morris.
EastEnders legend Maisie Smith, who played Tiffany Butcher on the soap, has addressed the rumours circulating that she is dating former co-star Zack Morris, who portrays her on-screen ex-husband Keegan Baker.
Tiffany bid a farewell to Walford last week after Keegan failed to show up at the train station to try and save their marriage. However, unbeknownst to the couple, it was all Liam Butcher's (Alfie Deegan) fault and he had destroyed his sister’s happy ending.
Maisie spoke about the romance rumours with The Sun, saying that: “It's similar to HRVY [after the pair met on Strictly Come Dancing 2020] in that we are just very close. Me and Zack worked every single day together, so we built such a nice friendship and we meet up.
"Because he's the opposite sex, people just jump to conclusions that we are an item. We're actually just good friends."
Talking about her emotional exit, she revealed that: “It’s been a rocky road with Tiff and Keegan, but it was really cleverly written. I was crying in every scene, even when I wasn’t supposed to be. I was so emotional. I hope everyone was shocked when they saw it.”
Maisie is reportedly set to star in the upcoming series of Celebrity: SAS Who Dares Wins and has also revealed that she’s been enjoying the freedom since leaving the soap.
“I’m unemployed now for the first time in my entire life!” she said, “The first thing I did was cut my hair. It’s quite weird being able to just [change my look]. I got a lip piercing, just because I could. Now every day is a different look, which is exciting.
“I was working 12-hour days and now I can get up when I want. I’ve signed up for different dancing, fitness, and singing classes. I want to work on my craft and keep my mind a little bit active,” she added.
