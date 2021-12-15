‘EastEnders’ fans left fuming as Liam ruins Tiffany’s happy ending

EastEnders fans were seething at last night’s episode (Tuesday, Dec. 14) which saw Liam Butcher ruin Tiffany Butcher’s last shot at happiness with her ex-husband Keegan Baker as she left Walford for good.

During the episode, Tiffany (Maisie Smith) was disappointed to hear that Liam (Alfie Deegan) was moving back to Germany. But her attention was soon diverted elsewhere, as boyfriend Aaron Monroe (Charlie Wernham) revealed his true colours when he got aggressive with her after she went to answer his phone. She then demanded he stay away from her and made the decision to move to Germany with Liam.

Liam was stunned by the suggestion but wasted no time in telling her estranged husband Keegan (Zack Morris) that Tiffany was leaving, which shattered his hopes of reconciling with her.

A heartbroken Tiffany wanted nothing more than to reconnect with Keegan and the pair shared an emotional moment at her house, before spending the night together. However, the next morning was rather awkward, as they were both worried to admit their feelings for one another.

Keegan was devastated after opening Tiff's letter. (Image credit: BBC)

Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) respectively encouraged Tiffany and Keegan to open up about how they truly feel for each other.

Tiffany decided to write a heartfelt letter to Keegan asking him to meet her at the train station if he wanted to be together again, but Liam made sure that his sister wouldn’t get her happy ending by cruelly switching the letters.

When Keegan opened the envelope, he found nothing more than the signed divorce papers and half of the jigsaw necklace they shared, which made him burst into tears.

This meant that Keegan never showed up at the train station and Tiffany said goodbye to Walford for good, thinking that Keegan didn’t love her anymore.

Tiffany was heartbroken that Keegan didn't turn up to the train station to rekindle their love. (Image credit: BBC)

Fans were quick to voice their anger at Liam’s cruelty and were devastated to see Tiffany not get her happily ever after.

That was actually so sad. How could Liam be so heartless. Maisie Smith as Tiffany Butcher has been a real star for 13 years… all the best to her #EastEndersDecember 14, 2021 See more

I’m glad Tiffany got the “Julia’s Theme” but that was messed up what Liam did. 🤬🤬🤬😳 #EastEndersDecember 14, 2021 See more

This is actually tragic, Liam is horrible, poor Tiffany and Keegan 💔 #EastEndersDecember 14, 2021 See more

Nah Liam swapping the letter makes me SO mad. Why couldn’t they give Tiffany and keegan a happy ending 😭 #eastenders pic.twitter.com/EixZmsHQekDecember 14, 2021 See more

I'm gutted Tiffany's left but fuming at Liam for getting rid of Keegans letter from Tiffany! He had no right to do that #EastendersDecember 14, 2021 See more

EastEnders airs Thursday Dec. 16 at 8:35pm on BBC1— see our TV Guide for full listings.