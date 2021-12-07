'EastEnders' spoilers: Will Tiffany Butcher and Keegan Baker reunite?

Tiffany Butcher and Keegan Baker realise they still love each other in a Tuesday's double episode of EastEnders ( at the later time of 8:15 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Tiffany Butcher is shocked when she discovers that her brother Liam Butcher is planning on returning to Germany tomorrow. But before she can discuss his plans with him, she's interrupted by her ex Keegan Baker, who tells her they need to talk.

Tiff has been feeling miserable ever since Keegan told her he wanted a divorce. Things don't go so well as the former couple end up in a huge row about their relationship, right in the middle of the market! After causing a scene, Aaron Monroe interjects and drags Tiff away.

He insists on buying her a drink to calm her down but when his phone rings Tiff goes to answer it for him. She is horrified when he has a go at her for invading his privacy and he violently grabs her arm...

Furious that Aaron has spoken to her like that and attacked her, Tiffany tells Aaron never to speak to her again.

After the shocking events, Tiff ends up have a moment with Keegan and it seems that they are about to take things further...

Tiff tells Whitney Dean that she's still in love with Keegan but she's not sure if he feels the same way about her. Meanwhile, Keegan is telling mum Karen Taylor exactly the same thing! Whitney and Karen encourage them to be truthful with each other.

Will they be able to get past everything that's happened and find love once again?

Eve Unwin has a business opportunity for Gray Atkins! (Image credit: BBC)

Eve Unwin overhears Gray Atkins telling Ben Mitchell that Chelsea Fox ended up chasing off their prospective client. Ben despairs and tells Gray that he's out of the deal and not willing to push clients in his direction any more.

When Eve offers to step in instead, Gray turns her down. But after she turns up with a prospective client who is willing to pay in cash, Gray realises he can't look a gift horse in the mouth.

Not wanting anything else to go wrong, Gray bans Chelsea from the house while he's talking to clients. Chelsea is getting irked by the fact that Gray's short on cash and she encourages him to get his old job back, not knowing what really went on.

When Chelsea ends up interrupting Gray's meeting with a client despite Gray's express instructions to stay away, he flies off the handle with her. She is not willing to put up with his appalling attitude and she tells him that the wedding is off!

Rocky Cant makes a discovery about Dotty Cotton. (Image credit: BBC)

Rocky Cant is put on a strict exercise regime by Sonia Fowler, as she's worried about his following his collapse.

Sonia thinks that Dotty Cotton is up to something dodgy, as she acting very suspiciously.

When Sonia and Rocky see Dotty while they're out and about, Rocky makes an excuse to leave Sonia and he follows Dotty.

He's alarmed when he discovers that she's meeting up with a drug dealer. what's she up to?

Also, Billy Mitchell tries to put things right after the trouble with Jay Mitchell and pleads his case to Honey Mitchell.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 8:35 pm.