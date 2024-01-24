EastEnders star Michelle Collins as you've never seen her before in new horror movie trailer

EastEnders star Michelle Collins is taking on an exciting new role, where she swaps London life for a deep dive into North Carolina folklore.

New horror movie, The Haunting of Helen's Bridge, explores the urban legend surrounding Helen's Mountain and its famous bridge, where we follow the malevolent spirit of a grieving mother who took her own life following the loss of her child.

The movie is supported by actual paranormal footage that has been captured at the bridge, with real-life clips supporting the narrative. It is expected to be released in 2025, with an exact date yet to be announced.

Michelle plays the role of Mrs. Thorne in the movie and is joined by James Jaysen Bryhan as Patrick, Warren Lee Hicks as Stephen, and Samantha Loxley as Evelyn. We don't know much about the characters right now, but we're looking forward to discovering more!

Speaking about taking part, Michelle said: “I’ve never been in a horror genre movie before, so I was thrilled when this opportunity came along. Despite initially being worried about having nightmares after the filming, I genuinely enjoyed the whole experience, and I’d love to make another horror now. I can’t wait for people to watch it.”

Meanwhile, director Stephen Presley added: "I aspired to craft a film that intricately blurs the lines between fact and fiction, creating a space where authenticity prevails in every element."

Cindy's return to the Square has been filled with dramatic moments. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Last summer, Michelle Collins returned to her iconic character of Cindy Beale after 25 years. Her character was thought to be dead after everyone was told Cindy had died in prison while giving birth. But fans were shocked to find out that this was a lie.

Before her supposed death, Cindy had been in prison for hiring a hitman to kill Ian, following a bitter custody battle over their children, Lucy and Peter. However, viewers discovered last year that not only was Cindy still alive after being in witness protection, but she had reunited with Ian, and the pair were living in France together.

They later returned to Albert Square where it was also revealed that Cindy had been living a double life as Rose Knight and was Gina and Anna's long-lost mother.

You can watch the trailer for The Haunting of Helen's Bridge below - where you can also see Michelle in her chilling new role...