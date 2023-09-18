EastEnders star teases return from the dead for Jamie Mitchell after heartbreaking exit

EastEnders' Jack Ryder teased that Jamie Mitchell could return from the dead next.

Michelle Collins reprised her iconic role as Cindy Beale after coming back from the dead in a soap history-making twist.

Cindy was killed off 25 years ago after supposedly dying from complications during childbirth in prison. However, it was revealed that Cindy wasn't actually dead and had been in witness protection living under the name Rose Knight.

Now, Jack has suggested that it may be time for Jamie to be brought back from the dead after 21 years.

Jamie arrived in Walford in 1998 after the death of his father, Charlie and was taken in by Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) when he realised that Jamie's uncle Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) wasn't looking after him properly.

Jamie Mitchell in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

The mechanic then started a relationship with Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) and got engaged twice during their turbulent relationship.

After getting engaged for the second time, tragedy struck before they could tie the knot as Martin Fowler accidentally ran Jamie over outside the tube station.

On Christmas Day in 2002, Jamie passed away from spleen damage with Sonia by his side in heartbreaking scenes.

Jamie was in a relationship with Sonia Fowler. (Image credit: BBC)

However, Jack teased that Jamie could be the next Walford resident to be resurrected in a post on his Instagram Stories.

In the snap, he posted this week's TV Choice magazine cover with engaged couple Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Phil on the front, alongside Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) with the title "Don't marry him!"

Alongside the image, he joked: "I nearly dropped my shopping bag seeing this this morning. Might be time for Jamie to climb out of his grave...!"

He wouldn't be the only EastEnders character to return from the dead, with 'Dirty' Den Watts (Leslie Grantham) and Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) also making a sensational comeback after being presumed dead in the past.

