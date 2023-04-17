EastEnders confirms the return of ICONIC character set to cause havoc for Sharon

A face from Sharon's past is heading back to Walford and EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw has confirmed that they will be causing trouble between Sharon and new flame, Keanu.

Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) has been living in Albert Square for more than three decades, so there is no shortage of familiar faces that could come back to rock her world... but after almost 34 years since he last stepped foot in Albert Square, David Gillespie is on his way back to Walford as Duncan Boyd.

Long-time fans of EastEnders will remember that Duncan first appeared on our screens back in 1987 as the curate of the local Church who soon became involved with Sharon.

Sharon developed feelings for Duncan and the pair were even engaged to be married until Sharon called off the nuptials when Duncan was offered a new job at a parish in Wiltshire.

David is set to reprise his historic role for a short stint this month when Duncan returns to The Square to unknowingly officiate little Albie’s christening.

Duncan is set to be stunned when he arrives in The Vic and quickly realises that his former flame, Sharon, is the little boy’s mother.

David Gillespie will return to EastEnders as Duncan Boyd later this month. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders has confirmed that although Duncan’s time in Walford is short-lived, his arrival is sure to ruffle feathers as his past romantic history with Sharon comes to light.

After returning to EastEnders after so many years, David Gillespie said: "I have to say what a pleasure it was being back and reviving my role as Duncan after over 30 years of leaving the show — a little strange at first but 'nice strange'. The only people I knew were my old mates Letitia and Gillian but I was made to feel instantly at home by such a wonderful cast and great crew — lots of new friends. Fabulous!”

Duncan Boyd will cause trouble for Sharon and Keanu. (Image credit: BBC)

Speaking of his decision to bring the character of Duncan back, Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer, added: "It’s wonderful to welcome David back to the role of Duncan Boyd. Although we haven’t seen Duncan for over three decades, his character shares a romantic history with one of the show’s iconic matriarchs, Sharon. We’re delighted to have him back for a short while as he unknowingly stirs up drama between the happy couple."

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.