EastEnders tonight: Has there been another DEATH on Albert Square?

Has there been another death in EastEnders?

*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Thursday, July 11) episode of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*

EastEnders airs shocking scenes in tonight's episode, as Johnny and Gina find Linda Carter in a life-threatening situation!

But will Linda survive?

Linda's well and truly back on the booze (Image credit: BBC)

Things are looking bleak for Linda after the solicitor prosecuting Dean for murdering Keanu Taylor took her off the case, saying she was too unpredictable.

So as the episode begins, Johnny's horrified to see his mum's been drinking all night and sends her off for a shower so Annie and Ollie don't see her in such a bad way.

Johnny finds Linda slumped at the kitchen table (Image credit: BBC)

Later, Bernie overhears Johnny and Sharon talking in the pub.

Worried Sharon is furious that Linda has been taken off the case, and there is a chance that Dean Wicks could get off his murder charge. Because that would put Sharon right back at the top of the list of suspects for Keanu's death.

Bernie - who we know has been working with evil Dean, sending Linda anonymous letters and text messages - sits at the bar, straining to hear as the pair whisper about what happened at Christmas.

And she's still there when Johnny pours his heart out to Gina. Poor Johnny is beating himself up about giving his mum a drink at the solicitor's office and admitting how hard he is finding things.

He even confesses he's worried his mum could die.

So when Johnny goes off to talk the solicitor into giving his mum another chance, Bernie sees her opportunity.

Bernie sees her chance to quiz Linda (Image credit: BBC)

Gina manages to stop Linda hitting the booze again and the pair share a sweet moment of understanding. But Bernie is lurking and asks for a quick chat with L.

Gina leaves them alone and manipulative Bernie whips out a bottle of vodka.

She encourages Linda to get drunk and soon Mrs C is telling her all sorts as Bernie ties her up in knots.

Luckily Johnny interrupts them just before Linda confesses everything! But not surprisingly, he's FUMING.

Bernie has a bottle of vodka (Image credit: BBC)

He and Linda have a blazing row and say some horrible things to one another. Linda blames Johnny for her drinking, while he tells her he wishes she'd died instead of his dad!

In typical Linda fashion, she runs off to her bedroom, where she necks more vodka - clearly not caring what could happen to her.

And what happens is, when a guilty Johnny goes to check on her he finds her out cold, barely breathing.

Gina rushes to help and Johnny calls an ambulance.

But is he too late?

Linda's out cold (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders airs tonight at 7.30pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.