EastEnders tonight: One character plots to take down another and we are HERE for it!

*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Thursday, September 26) episode of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*

EastEnders viewers know that Bianca Jackson is the only person in Albert Square who's not been fooled by killer Reiss Colwell's bumbling, innocent act.

She's on to the murderous accountant, and she's not afraid to tell anyway who'll listen (and a few who won't!) what she thinks.

But no one is paying any attention to her because Bianca's got a history of being - well - a bit gobby, and there's no denying she's been acting strangely. It all seems hopeless.

Until today's episode that is.

Because Bianca's got a plan!

Befuddled B wakes up on Kat's couch - covered in lipstick thanks to Bert and Ernie - and with the hangover from hell.

After all, she spent the night before throwing accusations, and bricks, at Reiss and trying to snog Martin. Oh, the embarrassment!

But after a pep talk from Kat, Bianca's brighter. And she even agrees to go to the doctor with Kat to get help for her depression. Sounds positive.

But Reiss is still playing on Bianca's mind and when she goes to sheepishly apologise to Martin, she can't help voicing her frustration that he's happily living in Dot's big house, while pregnant Son is banged up.

Martin tells Bianca that Reiss is working for Teddy Mitchell and that Teddy's helping him out with the Save Our Sonia campaign.

Now let's not forget, Bianca's been in Walford a long time. She knows the Mitchell family and what they're capable of. And she watches Teddy and Reiss together with her cogs clearly turning!

So that's when it's surprising when Bianca heads over to the Arches where Teddy has arranged a community day to support Sonia's campaign. She gets to work, painting a banner, and takes the opportunity to have a chat with Teddy.

He tells her he's had a chat with a private detective on Reiss's behalf and says Reiss was struggling and he had a friend who owed him a favour.

"He just wants to bring your sister back home where she belongs," says Teddy, leaving Bianca wondering if she's "got him all wrong".

Teddy tells her it would help her make up with Sonia if she made things right with Reiss.

And it certainly looks like Bianca's changed her mind. Later, she approaches Reiss and apologises.

"I've been really horrible and said things that are unforgiveable," she tells him. Reiss accepts her apology, and Bianca's delighted.

She tells him she's moving back in to Dot's house so they can work together and bring Sonia home.

But things are not as they seem!

Later in the pub, Bianca admits to Kat that she forgot about the doctor's appointment. But she tells her she's moving back in with Reiss.

"He'll love that," says Kat sarcastically.

"Best thing that can happen for Sonia," says Bianca. She points out they'll be living together, working together, and she adds: "When that slimy toad slips up, I'll be there to catch him!"

Go, Bianca! The only trouble is - with her recent erratic behaviour, will anyone believe her if she accuses Reiss again?

