EastEnders tonight: One Walford woman FIGHTS BACK - but there's a shocking twist

*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Tuesday, October 1) episode of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*

EastEnders airs an astonishing confrontation between Yolande Trueman and Pastor Clayton in today's episode.

But though Yolande comes out on top, she's left reeling when Pastor Clayton takes shocking action.

The pastor is furious that Yolande spoke to his wife (Image credit: BBC)

Monday's cliffhanger saw the pastor force his way into Yolande's house, while her family had gone for a drink.

So today's episode begins with the manipulative man trying to persuade Yolande to change her statement - and berating her for turning his wife against her.

He's fuming as he tries to convince Yolande that she needs to withdraw her allegations against him.

When Yolande reaches for her phone to call Patrick, Clayton grabs it from her, and it's clear poor Yolande is terrified.

Pastor Clayton has forced his way into the house (Image credit: BBC)

But then she finds some inner strength and she fights back.

She tells Pastor Clayton that he is an "abomination" and that her relationship with Patrick has been "corrupted" because of him.

And as the pastor reels at her words, she goes on to say he is a coward. She even demands he confesses his crimes.

"Admit what you did to me and those other women," she asks. And she tells him that he made her "question my instincts, my sense of reality, my sanity..."

Yolande spells out exactly what she thinks of Clayton (Image credit: BBC)

When Denzel comes home and interrupts the confrontation, Yolande screams at the pastor to get out of her home.

And he does. Phew!

The episode is EastEnders at its best, with an extraordinary performance from Angela Wynter, who plays Yolande.

And fans will be cheering as Yolande proudly tells Patrick that Clayton met his match in her.

Yolande is shocked to hear Clayton has taken his own life (Image credit: BBC)

But there's a shocking twist at the end of the episode as the police arrive at the Truemans' house.

They tell a stunned Yolande that Pastor Clayton has taken his own life.

How will Yolande react?

EastEnders airs tonight at 7.30pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.