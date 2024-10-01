EastEnders tonight: One Walford woman FIGHTS BACK - but there's a shocking twist
EastEnders fans will be AMAZED at the emotional confrontation
*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Tuesday, October 1) episode of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*
EastEnders airs an astonishing confrontation between Yolande Trueman and Pastor Clayton in today's episode.
But though Yolande comes out on top, she's left reeling when Pastor Clayton takes shocking action.
Monday's cliffhanger saw the pastor force his way into Yolande's house, while her family had gone for a drink.
So today's episode begins with the manipulative man trying to persuade Yolande to change her statement - and berating her for turning his wife against her.
He's fuming as he tries to convince Yolande that she needs to withdraw her allegations against him.
When Yolande reaches for her phone to call Patrick, Clayton grabs it from her, and it's clear poor Yolande is terrified.
But then she finds some inner strength and she fights back.
She tells Pastor Clayton that he is an "abomination" and that her relationship with Patrick has been "corrupted" because of him.
And as the pastor reels at her words, she goes on to say he is a coward. She even demands he confesses his crimes.
"Admit what you did to me and those other women," she asks. And she tells him that he made her "question my instincts, my sense of reality, my sanity..."
When Denzel comes home and interrupts the confrontation, Yolande screams at the pastor to get out of her home.
And he does. Phew!
The episode is EastEnders at its best, with an extraordinary performance from Angela Wynter, who plays Yolande.
And fans will be cheering as Yolande proudly tells Patrick that Clayton met his match in her.
But there's a shocking twist at the end of the episode as the police arrive at the Truemans' house.
They tell a stunned Yolande that Pastor Clayton has taken his own life.
How will Yolande react?
EastEnders airs tonight at 7.30pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.