EastEnders tonight sees Call the Midwife favourite make a shock appearance in Walford
Tonight's EastEnders sees a very familiar face make a shock return after more than a decade away from Walford.
Warning - spoilers for EastEnders airing on Wednesday, February 12 on BBC One at 7.30pm and available on BBC iPlayer now.
Tonight's EastEnders sees a very familiar face arrive in the Queen Vic, just in time for Billy and Honey's joint stag and hen celebrations.
The epsiode, which has everyone gathering in the pub dressed in yellow and black for the evening, sees Call the Midwife star Cliff Parisi returning to his iconic EastEnders role as Minty Peaterson.
Cliff, who is best known these days as Fred Buckle in Call the Midwife season 14, has reprised his role as Minty for one episode only, but he didn't arrive at the stag do alone.
Along with Minty, tonight's EastEnders also welcomes back another classic character when Ricky Groves returns as Garry Hobbs.
Everyone in the Vic seems thrilled to see the best mates back on home turf after more than a decade away and it doesn't take the pair long to settle back into the Walford way of life as everyone celebrates Billy and Honey's wedding which will take place as part of the EastEnders 40th anniversary celebrations.
Minty hasn't been seen in Walford since his relationship with Heather Trott broke down in 2010 and he called his best mate Garry to see if he could come and stay with him. Garry departed the Square a year earlier when he sailed into the sunset with Dawn Swann (Kara Tointon) and their young daughter, Summer.
Tonight both Billy and Alfie are over the moon to see their old mates back and the joint stag and hen celebrations get underway with a West Ham-themed football quiz, while Teddy gives Billy a very special gift – a video message from West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen.
But as everyone gets into the party spirit, there is one notable absence from the celebrations, and that is Phil Mitchell.
Phil has been struggling with his mental health recently and has been seen spiraling deeper into his depression. But instead of letting his friends and family help, he has pushed everyone away, especially Sharon, who is gravely worried about him.
Tonight's EastEnders will see Phil drawn back into the past as he looks at old photos of the Mitchell family and watches an old home video on VHS.
However, it is at the end of the episode that we know he has really hit rock bottom when he goes back to his old family home and a young version of Peggy Mitchell (played once again by Jamie Winstone) answers the door.
Can anyone get through to Phil before it is too late?
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One. You can also watch episodes early when they are released at 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
