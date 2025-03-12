EastEnders tonight sees sickening Mitchell murder secret unearthed that no one saw coming
Tonight's EastEnders sees Nicola reveal a shocking secret about Teddy that will change Walford forever.
EastEnders fans are in for a shock because tonight's episode (airing Wednesday, March 12 at 7.30pm on BBC One and available on BBC iPlayer now) sees a huge Mitchell family secret revealed as a past missing person's storyline is revisited.
Tuesday evening's doof doof saw Barney revealing to his 'dad' Teddy that Sharon cheated on him with Grant not so long ago. Tonight's episode picks up right from where the previous one finished, with Teddy struggling to get his head around the shocking revelation.
While he is stunned to learn that his relationship with Sharon is far from perfect, he is also upset to learn that Nicola knew the truth and had been keeping it a secret.
Teddy assumes that the reason Nicola had Zack beaten up was to blackmail Sharon, oblivious to the fact there is a much bigger secret being hidden - that Zack is Barney's biological dad.
As Sharon tries to convince Teddy that sleeping with Grant was a huge mistake tonight, Nicola is terrified that the truth about Barney is going to come out now that she has nothing on Sharon... so instead she comes up with a new way of keeping her secret safe.
Fans of the soap will remember that while Teddy and Nicola's eldest son, Harry, was casually dating Penny Branning, her dad, Jack, looked into a cold case that saw Harry's girlfriend, Shireen, go missing.
At the time Jack assumed that Harry had something to do with his girlfriend vanishing, and Penny even met with a friend of Shireen's who confirmed she also thought Harry was guilty.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
However, that storyline is revisited tonight when Nicola drops the bombshell that Harry isn't responsible for Shireen's disappearance, but Teddy is.
When Nicola realises Sharon knows the truth about Barney and Zack is putting pressure on her to be honest with their son, Nicola tells the siblings to look up Shireen's case online, claiming no one will ever find her, and that is down to Teddy.
She makes out that her ex is a dangerous man, but changed when Barney was born because of his kind-hearted nature. She claims that being Barney's dad has softened Teddy, and if they take that away from him by revealing that Zack is Barney's biological father, then he will do the same to them as he did to Shireen.
Zack and Sharon are stunned by the revelation that Teddy is a killer - and as she leaves Nicola blackmails the pair telling them that if the truth comes out, Teddy will kill them and won't lose a wink of sleep over it.
But is she telling the truth? Is Teddy really a killer? Or is this another of her manipulative lies to get her out of trouble?
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday evenings on BBC One at 7.30 pm and on BBC iPlayer at 6 am.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
EastEnders to air a shocking new twist in missing character storyline
EastEnders spoilers: Special episode of the BBC soap follows 4 weeks in the life of Phil Mitchell...