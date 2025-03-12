EastEnders tonight sees sickening Mitchell murder secret unearthed that no one saw coming

EastEnders fans are in for a shock because tonight's episode (airing Wednesday, March 12 at 7.30pm on BBC One and available on BBC iPlayer now) sees a huge Mitchell family secret revealed as a past missing person's storyline is revisited.

Tuesday evening's doof doof saw Barney revealing to his 'dad' Teddy that Sharon cheated on him with Grant not so long ago. Tonight's episode picks up right from where the previous one finished, with Teddy struggling to get his head around the shocking revelation.

While he is stunned to learn that his relationship with Sharon is far from perfect, he is also upset to learn that Nicola knew the truth and had been keeping it a secret.

Teddy assumes that the reason Nicola had Zack beaten up was to blackmail Sharon, oblivious to the fact there is a much bigger secret being hidden - that Zack is Barney's biological dad.

Teddy has no idea what Sharon and Nicola have really been fighting about. (Image credit: BBC)

As Sharon tries to convince Teddy that sleeping with Grant was a huge mistake tonight, Nicola is terrified that the truth about Barney is going to come out now that she has nothing on Sharon... so instead she comes up with a new way of keeping her secret safe.

Fans of the soap will remember that while Teddy and Nicola's eldest son, Harry, was casually dating Penny Branning, her dad, Jack, looked into a cold case that saw Harry's girlfriend, Shireen, go missing.

At the time Jack assumed that Harry had something to do with his girlfriend vanishing, and Penny even met with a friend of Shireen's who confirmed she also thought Harry was guilty.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Zack wants to tell Barney the truth. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

However, that storyline is revisited tonight when Nicola drops the bombshell that Harry isn't responsible for Shireen's disappearance, but Teddy is.

When Nicola realises Sharon knows the truth about Barney and Zack is putting pressure on her to be honest with their son, Nicola tells the siblings to look up Shireen's case online, claiming no one will ever find her, and that is down to Teddy.

She makes out that her ex is a dangerous man, but changed when Barney was born because of his kind-hearted nature. She claims that being Barney's dad has softened Teddy, and if they take that away from him by revealing that Zack is Barney's biological father, then he will do the same to them as he did to Shireen.

Zack and Sharon are stunned by the revelation that Teddy is a killer - and as she leaves Nicola blackmails the pair telling them that if the truth comes out, Teddy will kill them and won't lose a wink of sleep over it.

But is she telling the truth? Is Teddy really a killer? Or is this another of her manipulative lies to get her out of trouble?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday evenings on BBC One at 7.30 pm and on BBC iPlayer at 6 am.