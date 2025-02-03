EastEnders tonight sees tragic death twist for Walford legend that will send shockwaves around the Square

EastEnders is to air heartbreaking scenes tonight as Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) tries to take his own life.

The episode (which airs on BBC One tonight at 7.30 pm but is available to watch on iPlayer now) sees Phil spiral further into his depression than ever before.

Viewers have watched Phil's mental health deteriorate for months as he's struggled to watch Sharon moving on with family newcomer Teddy Mitchell, and found it hard to navigate life without his son, Ben, who is currently in prison in America.

While Phil's friends and family have tried to reach out to him over recent weeks he has refused any help, and even having his old friend Nigel back in Walford hasn't helped.

Tonight's EastEnders sees Nigel go on a date with Norma, who he met at the community soup kitchen recently. Phil comes into the pub to escape the house and Nigel ropes him into being his wingman for the date when Norma brings her friend, Livy, for moral support.

Phil doesn't say a word during Norma and Nigel's date. (Image credit: BBC)

However, Phil is completely mute throughout the entire pub visit, despite Norma asking him direct questions. Things only get worse when Norma and Nigel go to the bar for another round of drinks and Livy talks about her family business which also happens to be a garage like Mitchell Autos.

Livy's confession that working for the family business gives her a much-needed connection to the past tips Phil over the edge, and he smashes his glass is desperation before walking out.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But instead of heading home, Phil goes to the garage where he tells Harry to head home and uses the first aid box to sort his bleeding hand from the smashed glass.

Phil plans to take his own life at The Arches. (Image credit: BBC)

However, it is only when he sits in the vintage car that Harry was working on and turns on the ignition in the airtight garage that we realise he is trying to take his own life in a tragic twist.

At the end of the epsiode, we see Phil struggling to breathe as he clambers out of the car, but before he can get outside he trips and falls into the grease pit... knocking himself out cold as the fumes build around him.

With the Walford legend left for dead, it is going to be a race against time for someone to find Phil before it is too late. Spoilers have revealed that tomorrow's epsiode will see Harry arrive for work at The Arches and find Phil - but will doctors be able to save him before it is too late?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday evenings at 7,30pm on BBC One. Episodes are also released early on BBC iPlayer at 6pm