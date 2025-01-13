EastEnders tonight sees two iconic characters return for shocking killer storyline

EastEnders fans have been puzzled over a missing character for months, but tonight we will finally discover Bianca Jackson's fate after she was kidnapped before Christmas.

Soap viewers know that Sonia's fiancé, Reiss has been keeping Bianca hostage in a lockup for months after she worked out that he is the one who killed his wife, Debbie, and not Sonia.

However, with other drama going on in Walford like the attempted murder of Cindy Beale and Nish Panesar's reign of terror, it seemed like the show had forgotten about poor Bianca, all alone in the lockup where she has been since the beginning of November.

However, in tonight's EastEnders (Monday, January 13, available on BBC iPlayer now and airing on BBC One tonight at 7.30) we finally see Bianca back on our screens... but she isn't the only iconic character returning.

Sonia is also back on our screens as the trial for Debbie's murder gets underway. It has been months since we saw Sonia get wrongly arrested for murder, and she is now heavily pregnant and hating every moment of prison life.

Reiss foes to see Sonia in jail. (Image credit: BBC)

But while Reiss is campaigning to get Sonia released, no one apart from Bianca knows that he is responsible for Sonia being in jail in the first place.

Reiss goes to see Sonia in prison before the trial and promises to do everything he can to make sure she doesn't give birth in jail. But, when the trial comes, Sonia is shocked when she gets into the dock and sees he is missing from the courtroom.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Reiss is nowhere to be found as Sonia's trial starts. (Image credit: BBC)

Martin is there to show his support, but Reiss is nowhere to be found, and we discover later he is with Bianca in the soundproof lock up. But something has changed in Bianca, gone is the feisty, fiery Bianca that we all know and love, and instead, she is a shell of her former self having been held hostage for so long.

With Sonia's trial now underway, will Reiss's killer secret finally be exposed? And what about Bianca? Surely he can't keep her locked up forever - could she become his next victim? And if so, why hasn't he killed her already?

EastEnders airs on BBC One Monday to Thursday evenings at 7.30pm. Episodes land on BBC iPlayer at 6am the morning they air on BBC One.