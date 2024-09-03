EastEnders tonight: SHOCK confession as Linda takes the stand!

*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Tuesday, September 3) episode of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*

EastEnders this week sees Dean Wicks on trial for the murder of Keanu Taylor, but it's only Tuesday and things have already fallen apart!

It's looking bleak for The Six - who are desperate to see Dean behind bars for the crime he didn't actually commit.

In yesterday's episode, Sharon's outburst at the judge led to her being banged up for contempt of court, and a nervy Linda legged it.

Sharon's outburst in court saw her put in a cell! (Image credit: BBC)

So things aren't looking good as today's episode begins.

Linda's hiding out in a hotel, while Sharon's still in a cell.

Desperate Johnny is trying to contact his mum, leaving messages for her to get to court by the afternoon as she still has time to give her evidence.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But Linda's not picking up.

Until, that is, Phil Mitchell gets involved. He takes Johnny's phone, messages Linda to say the kids have been in an accident. It's underhand, but sure enough, frantic Ms Carter heads to the hospital. Of course, when she arrives, she's met by Kathy, Suki and Stacey who admit it was all a ruse and talk her into going back to court.

"In a few hours this will all be over and you'll be home safely with your kids," says Stacey.

Linda tells the court what she saw - except she didn't (Image credit: BBC)

And it definitely does the trick because Linda bravely goes back to court and takes the stand.

Then, exceeding everyone's expectations, she clearly and calmly tells the judge and jury that she saw Dean dragging a body towards the cafe on Christmas night.

Of course, we all know she didn't see anything of the sort. But Linda holds her nerve, even when Dean's barrister questions her. She admits she didn't know it was a body but says firmly that she saw Dean dragging "something heavy".

When the questions start to get personal, the rest of The Six are edgy, waiting for Linda to crack.

The defence barrister asks Linda about her drinking and for a moment, Linda looks like she might fall apart.

But then she lifts her chin and fighting tears, she says: "My name is Linda Carter and I'm an alcoholic."

Linda fights back tears but admits she's an alcoholic (Image credit: BBC)

As the jury listen she admits she's struggled with addiction. She tells them she lost her husband, and she's had a tough few years, but she adds: "I did not have a drink on Christmas Day."

Yay for Linda!

But it's when Dean takes the stand that things get really juicy!

As the prosecuting barrister asks him questions, Dean is rattled and defensive. He even accuses Sharon of the crime.

"She killed him and they're framing me for it," he says.

"Why was the murder weapon found inside your flat?" the barrister asks.

And that's when Dean cracks.

Dean gets defensive as the barrister asks questions (Image credit: BBC)

"They must have put it there because..." he says, looking straight at Linda. "Because I raped her. Denied it for years. Driven her nuts. But that is what this is about."

As the people in the court gasp and mutter in shock, a cocky, defiant Dean adds: "So yeah, I raped her. Send me down for that."

He even calls the barrister 'sweetheart' as he tells her he's not going down for a murder he didn't commit.

Annoyed, the judge stops the trial for the day, and Dean is led away, leaving a stunned Linda in the courtroom.

She's finally got the confession she's been waiting for! But will Dean go to jail?

EastEnders airs tonight at 7.30pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.