EastEnders tonight: Surprise BABY news for TWO Walford residents!

*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Thursday, September 12) episode of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*

It's all about babies in today's episode of EastEnders! There's some surprise baby news for not one but TWO Walford residents!

The women reach an understanding (Image credit: BBC)

As today's episode begins, Sharon Watts has been threatened by her one-time stepmum, Chrissie.

Chrissie's up for parole and she's desperate to get out of prison - so she needs Shaz not to tell the governor about their little - ahem - confrontation.

Of course, taunting Sharon about what happened at Christmas isn't the best way to go about it!

But luckily for Chrissie, Sharon's in a forgiving mood.

The two women have a heart-to-heart and Shaz is surprised when Chrissie admits that she's scared about getting out.

"I don't even know who I am anymore," she says.

Then the women reach a bit of an understanding - based on their shared experience of murdering abusive men! And of loving Den Watts - Sharon's dad and Chrissie's husband.

"All this for a man who loved no one but himself," says Sharon.

Martin doesn't know that ex-wife Ruby's had his baby (Image credit: BBC)

With scores settled and Chrissie's parole board meeting a success, there's just time for the two women to say goodbye.

Chrissie brings up Denny - Sharon's son who was killed in the boat tragedy.

"I'm sorry you never got to see your boy grow up," she says.

When Sharon asks her how she knew about Denny, Chrissie drops the bombshell. She says she shared a cell with Ruby Allen for a while.

"Then she went off to give birth," Chrissie adds.

Of course viewers knew Ruby could have been pregnant when she was carted off to prison but baby daddy Martin didn't!

With Ruby on her way back to Albert Square very soon, how will Martin react to finding out he has another child he didn't even know about?

Anna's shocked to discover she is expecting a baby (Image credit: BBC)

But that's not the only bit of baby news rocking Walford today. Back at The Vic, Anna's feeling grotty, having puked in the cafe. And it's Gina who suggests she could be pregnant.

As the raucous sounds of Annie's birthday party echo round the pub, the sisters sit and wait for the results of Anna's pregnancy test.

And it's positive!

What will Anna do next?

EastEnders airs tonight at 7.30pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.